MARYVILLE, Mo. — Just five minutes in Saturday’s rivalry inside Bearcat Arena, Missouri Western sophomore Tyrell Carroll fouled Northwest sophomore Diego Bernard on a drive to the basket.
His second foul of the night sent him to the bench and changed the team’s defensive gameplan.
All Northwest sophomore Trevor Hudgins saw was a green light.
The reigning MIAA Freshman of the Year poured in 21 of his career-high 31 points in the first half, making 11 of 18 shots and going 6-for-9 from 3-point range as part of a 65-56 win for the No. 2 Bearcats.
“He was the reason we had the lead after the first half,” freshman Luke Waters said. “He was incredible. When I had the ball, I was just looking for Trevor because he was on a heater.”
Hudgins needed just one point to become the fastest Bearcat to 1,000 career points. He went 7-of-11 shooting in the opening 20 minutes and sank five of his six 3-point attempts.
“I think we all competed. It’s Mo. West. We always get up for Mo. West,” Hudgins said. “I just felt my rhythm and like I was getting a little bit hot. I just wanted to create for my team.”
Hudgins played all 40 minutes alongside senior forward Ryan Welty, who returned after missing last week’s roadtrip with a head injury. Waters, who started in his absence, saw 31 minutes of game time with eight points and four rebounds to his name.
Hudgins had nine points in the opening eight-plus minutes for a 13-9 lead. The Griffons (7-11, 3-4 MIAA) responded with a 10-2 run over the next four minutes or a 19-15 lead before Hudgins became invincible.
With 5:51 left in the half, the Northwest (16-1, 6-1 MIAA) point man hit a go-ahead 3-pointer that bounced off all areas of the rim before beating the shot clock, drawing a smirk in disbelief from Western head coach Sundance Wicks. He added another 3-pointer 50 seconds later.
Three minutes later, Hudgins again buried two straight in a span of one minute.
“If that kid’s in the gym, it’s tough. If he’s in the gym, he’s got a chance,” Wicks said. “We had a bunch of freshmen that the moment was really big for and didn’t hit a shot.”
Still, Western managed to stay within two baskets at the break, trailing 31-25.
The difference came in the defense of sophomore Diego Bernard of Western sophomore guard Tyrell Carroll, constantly denying him lanes to the basket and holding him scoreless in the first half.
“Diego did a fantastic job on Tyrell Carroll, an amazing job,” Hudgins said. “T.C. is fast if you guys didn’t notice, but he did a really good job on defense and that led to our offense.”
Northwest head coach Ben McCollum believed his defense, in the end, won the game for the Bearcats.
“Diego was the difference in the entire game. He was unreal,” McCollum said. “Carroll’s elite quickness, and he was beating him to spots consistently, getting screened while doing that. Diego was a big difference in our game, defensively.”
Carroll was able to wiggle free from Bernard early in the second half, scoring the first 10 points for the Griffons out of the break. Western would claw within one with 16:16 to play before a 10-1 Bearcat run. The Griffons got the deficit down to six but never any closer.
Western turned the ball over 16 times, leading to 21 Northwest points.
Senior guard Tyus Millhollin added 18 points and six rebounds shooting 4-for-8 from deep. He left the game in the second half with a calf injury and never returned.
“We executed a lot of what we wanted to do scout-wise on these guys. We do our job on every single person, got the tempo and pace to take the air out of the basketball, shortened the game,” Wicks said. “At the end of the day … you’ve gotta hit shots. Your best shooter in Tyus Millhollin has gotta be in the game at the end.”
Carroll finished with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting to lead the Griffons.