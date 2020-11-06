Back on March 11, Missouri Western softball won in extra innings at the Spring Sports Complex against Illinois Springfield. While celebration in the team followed, it was short lived as the sports world shut down over the following days.
That 10-9 win was the last time a Griffon squad competed on campus.
Griffon football will break that dry spell when it hosts Pittsburg State at 3 p.m. Saturday in the second game of its fall slate.
“That’s why you do it man. We’re so excited about this opportunity for the community of St. Joseph, all of our students, our other athletes on campus,” head coach Matt Williamson said. “Just to have a competition on campus is gonna be great. We’re looking forward to it. It’s something we haven’t gotten to do for a long time.”
The last time the Griffon football team played at Spratt Stadium came in a 49-21 loss to Nebraska-Kearney on Nov. 9, 2019, just two days shy of one year ago.
This will be the second game of the fall schedule, which includes up-and-coming MIAA contender Nebraska-Kearney and Texas power West Texas A&M and serves as a building block for the years ahead.
“We’ll play anybody and anyone,” said Dr. Josh Looney, Western’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics, when discussing the team's strength of schedule. “We’re not taking any weeks off, and we felt that was important to the progress of our program, what we thought our program was coming into this fall and our goals for 2021.”
Missouri Western (0-1) returned last week in a 52-10 loss at FCS Central Arkansas in a game without three starting offensive linemen and without other starters at running back and defensive linemen due to COVID-19 protocols or injuries. Western was also without three members of its defensive coaching staff due to a positive test within the group.
Western reported one additional positive case this week, and everyone from last week’s travel party tested negative. Pittsburg State (0-1) announced 11 positives prior to last week’s home game against Nebraska-Kearney, a 31-26 win by the Lopers.
It was the Pitt State debut for first-year head coach Brian Wright, who took over after the Gorillas parted ways with longtime coach Tim Beck. After a 7-0 lead, The Gorillas gave up 17 unanswered before trading scores the rest of the way, ultimately falling short.
Pitt totaled 530 yards of offense, including 398 through the air. The Lopers were able to rush for 287 yards and four scores, converting on 10 of 15 third downs.
“He’s kind of flipped the script on them, offensively,” Williamson said of Wright. “He’s a passing guy, likes to throw the ball around. They’re gonna try to do a little bit of the run game, but they’re looking into throwing the ball quite a bit.”
The Griffons struggled to get going last week, allowing better than 500 yards while failing to accumulate 200. With facing fellow Division II competition and getting a week of reps, Williamson is expectant and confident of a return to form at Spratt Stadium.
“We’re just gonna have to do our thing on offense, move down the field and take what they give us,” Williamson said. “I feel we’ll be able to take some more shots this week, protect a little bit better and be very explosive on the offensive side.”
Fan notes
Western will allow 25% capacity, or roughly 1,800 fans, inside Spratt Stadium. Ticket sales were done prior to the game to Gold Coat Club members, immediate family, faculty and students.
Socially distanced seating is reserved through the stadium with students placed in bleachers in front of the scoreboard.
Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. with temperature screenings, and masks must be worn at all times.
Watch and listen
Saturday’s game will be broadcasted on the NOW Channel, as well as on KFEQ 680 AM. Pregame with “Voice of the Griffons” Dave Riggert will begin an hour prior to kickoff.