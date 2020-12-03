Over the course of just more than 5 minutes in the second half, the Missouri Western men showed what so many teams learned the hard way last year.
With their home-opener against Lincoln tied at 51-all Thursday and under 15 minutes to play, four different players contributed on a 16-5 spurt that saw the Griffon offense and defense separate itself for an 89-73 win at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Jaron Thames, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds of 7-of-8 shooting off the bench, began the run with a floater before Q Mays responded with a jumper. A Lincoln 3-pointer was answered by a slashing dunk from sophomore Alex John, and bookend 3-pointers from Mays and freshman Justin Bubak helped the Griffons to their first 2-0 record in MIAA play since 2009.
“Teams have to adjust to us, we don’t adjust to teams,” Mays said. “We come out focused and focus on what we need to do, focus on how to get the dub.
It was a battle between Lincoln (2-1) big man Sai Witt and reigning MIAA Freshman of the Year Will Eames in the first half. Witt pounded his way down low for 14 of his 19 points, but Eames upped him with 18 in the first half, finishing with 25 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point and 11 rebounds.
“Once that first 3 goes, I’m as confident as ever,” Eames said. “As a player, whether it’s a layup, free throw or 3, you just wanna see that first one go through. I got an open layup to start the game, an offensive rebound, and those junk buckets help open your game.”
Junior Tyrell Carroll ran the show with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists with his backcourt mate in Mays helping control the tempo for much of the evening. Mays added 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Junior Tyree Martin, who didn’t start the opener, added seve points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks with a ferocious put-back jam in the early stages of the second half.
The Griffons never trailed after the opening six minutes, forcing 18 turnovers.
“You hope that your defense is ahead of your offense early in the season, and I think we’ve (shown) that,” coach Will Martin said. “Those guys did a good job of responding. Our guys have practiced that and are confident in each other.”
Western will try for a 3-0 record against Central Missouri (1-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Western women 62, Lincoln 55
The Missouri Western women struggled offensively, shooting under 40 percent in each of the first three quarters while committing 23 turnovers, but made enough plays to escape its home-opener with a 66-52 win Thursday against Lincoln.
The Griffons (2-1) trailed 31-26 at halftime but grabbed the lead for good midway through the third quarter. Sophomore Logan Hughes, who finished with a career-high 14 points, sank two 3-pointers in the span of two minutes after Miranda Stephens opened the half with one of her own to spark the comeback.
Western shot 50% in the final quarter despite nine turnovers, holding Lincoln to 20% shooting to leave with the win.
“We’re always happy to walk away with a win, but it doesn’t feel like a win when the quality of basketball you’re playing is not to the standard you expect, not how we work and not what we work on,” coach Candi Whitaker said. “There’s a lot of youth out there and a lot of inexperience. We’ve got to get better everyday.”
Freshman Mary Fultz added 11 points off the bench.
The Griffons will turn around and host No. 21-ranked Central Missouri (3-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.