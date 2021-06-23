Coming off an impressive junior season, Missouri Western softball's Sydni Hawkins has been nominated for the league's highest honor.
Hawkins has been named a finalist for the 2021 MIAA Spring Student-Athlete of the Year.
The MIAA announced the five female and five male finalists on Wednesday.
A Wichita, Kansas native, Hawkins just completed one of the most outstanding seasons in Missouri Western softball history.
She was named a First Team All-American by the NFCA and D2CCA and was the only unanimous selection to the NFCA team.
Hawkins earned All-Central Region First Team honors by those same two outlets, became the first Griffon to be named the MIAA Player of the Year and was on the All-MIAA First Team.
The winners of the 2021 Spring Student-Athlete of the Year award will be announced on Tuesday, June 29.
The 2020-21 Student-Athlete of the Year awards are given in lieu of the annual Ken B. Jones award due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MIAA's COVID-19 Task Force recommended an award that properly recognizes the top student-athletes from the winter but not limit the student-athletes who were unable to finish their seasons and collect accolades for a fair and competitive resume.
2021 MIAA Female Spring Student-Athlete of the Year Finalists
Ashlan Burton - Central Missouri, Outdoor Track & Field
Sydni Hawkins - Missouri Western, Softball
Trace Mosby - Pittsburg State, Outdoor Track & Field
Virgi Scardanzan - Washburn, Outdoor Track & Field
Gail Young - Northeastern State, Softball
2021 MIAA Male Spring Student-Athlete of the Year Finalists
Kizan David - Lincoln, Outdoor Track & Field
Blake Freeman - Northeastern State, Baseball
Ryan Stanley - Fort Hays State, Outdoor Track & Field
Dusty Stroup - Central Missouri, Baseball
Levi Wyrick - Pittsburg State, Outdoor Track & Field
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.