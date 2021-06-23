Western

Missouri Western second baseman Sydni Hawkins fields a groundball Sunday against Central Oklahoma at the Spring Sports Complex.

Coming off an impressive junior season, Missouri Western softball's Sydni Hawkins has been nominated for the league's highest honor.

Hawkins has been named a finalist for the 2021 MIAA Spring Student-Athlete of the Year.

The MIAA announced the five female and five male finalists on Wednesday.

A Wichita, Kansas native, Hawkins just completed one of the most outstanding seasons in Missouri Western softball history.

She was named a First Team All-American by the NFCA and D2CCA and was the only unanimous selection to the NFCA team.

Hawkins earned All-Central Region First Team honors by those same two outlets, became the first Griffon to be named the MIAA Player of the Year and was on the All-MIAA First Team.

The winners of the 2021 Spring Student-Athlete of the Year award will be announced on Tuesday, June 29.

The 2020-21 Student-Athlete of the Year awards are given in lieu of the annual Ken B. Jones award due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MIAA's COVID-19 Task Force recommended an award that properly recognizes the top student-athletes from the winter but not limit the student-athletes who were unable to finish their seasons and collect accolades for a fair and competitive resume.

2021 MIAA Female Spring Student-Athlete of the Year Finalists

Ashlan Burton - Central Missouri, Outdoor Track & Field

Sydni Hawkins - Missouri Western, Softball

Trace Mosby - Pittsburg State, Outdoor Track & Field

Virgi Scardanzan - Washburn, Outdoor Track & Field

Gail Young - Northeastern State, Softball

2021 MIAA Male Spring Student-Athlete of the Year Finalists

Kizan David - Lincoln, Outdoor Track & Field

Blake Freeman - Northeastern State, Baseball

Ryan Stanley - Fort Hays State, Outdoor Track & Field

Dusty Stroup - Central Missouri, Baseball

Levi Wyrick - Pittsburg State, Outdoor Track & Field

