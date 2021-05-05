For the first time in program history, Missouri Western junior Sydni Hawkins earned MIAA Player of the Year.
The MIAA released its 2021 softball awards and All-MIAA teams on Wednesday, and the second baseman is also on the All-MIAA First Team, along with Emma Hoffart.
Western pitchers Kaili Hinds and Sydney Vader earned Honorable Mention honors from the league.
In a record-breaking season, Hawkins currently has the highest batting average and on-base percentage in a single season in Western history, and the third best slugging percentage in a season.
So far this season, Hawkins hit .496 with 48 runs scored, seven home runs, and 21 RBI.
She also leads the MIAA in batting average, runs scored and on-base percentage. This is Hawkins' second All-MIAA honor as she earned Second Team honors in 2019.
For Northwest, sophomore Madison Friest was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors alongside Central Oklahoma's Lexy Dobson.
As an infielder/catcher, Friest had a .993 fielding percentage with just one error in 141 chances.
Other Bearcat honorees included first-team selection Olivia Daugherty and second-team selection Kaityln Weis.
The 2021 MIAA Softball Championship begins on Friday, May 7 with four quarterfinal events at four different on-campus locations. The four winners from the 'best-of-3' series advance to the final site May 13-16 in Edmond, Okla.
