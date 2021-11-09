Coming down the stretch of the season, the Missouri Western offense has begun to pick up steam.
In the early season, it was passing records being broken. Lately, it’s been the run game.
“I don’t wanna face them, I can just tell you that,” Griffons head coach Matt Williamson said. “What do you do? I don’t know.”
The Missouri Western rushing attack has been coming together over the last few weeks, and Williamson said he hopes they can keep it going.
“We’re having so much success,” Williamson said. “If you look at it, we would get positive yards, but we got backs that are getting 10 yards where the average back in this conference is gonna get just about three.”
The Griffons are coming off a 59-28 victory over Central Missouri over the weekend. All eight of their touchdowns came on the ground.
The week prior, the Griffons found the end zone five times on the ground in a 45-28 victory over Missouri Southern.
It was five freshmen leading the charge for the Griffons on the ground against UCM, including running backs Jonas Bennett, Shen Butler Lawson Jr., Brandon Hall and Brison Cobbins, along with quarterback Reagan Jones.
In that game, Bennett rushed for 64 yards and two scores, Hall rushed for 124 yards and two scores, Butler-Lawson rushed for 23 yards and two scores, and Jones rushed for 55 yards and one touchdown. Cobbins toted a 22-yard rush late in the game for a score.
The two touchdowns were the first of Bennett’s career at Mo. West. He said it’s been great to have everyone producing in the backfield.
“It just shows that whoever we put in the game, we can play,” Bennett said. “It doesn’t really matter who’s in or what’s in, just gonna trust the line and play how we play.”
Over their two-game winning streak, the Griffons have averaged 388 yards per game on the ground, scoring 13 rushing touchdowns.
In their previous eight games, the Griffons averaged 140 rushing yards per game and only scored 12 rushing touchdowns.
Hall credited the jump in production to the offense settling into its game plan.
“Whenever we found our rhythm, O-line and stuff, a lot of things started to open up,” Hall said, “and that just opened up a lot of runs and stuff for the running backs.”
Williamson said because of the different personnel sets the team runs, even without the availability of upperclassmen Jared Scott and Titus McCoy due to injuries, it allows for a lot of different players to get involved.
“Our kids are not selfish, but when you get a chance to make something happen, it’s kind of like the hot hand plays in our game,” Williamson said. “We’re excited to just keep continuing to challenge these kids and continuing to get better.”
And as the young group starts to get better, Bennett said the sky’s the limit.
“We can only go up from here,” Bennett said. “Being young, getting experience now, it just shows that we’re going to be trouble in the future.”
Missouri Western wraps up its regular season slate Saturday morning, as the Griffons travel to face Lincoln. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. in Jefferson City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.