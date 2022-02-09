For the third time this season, Missouri Western men's basketball upset a ranked opponent by downing No. 13-ranked Central Oklahoma 71-68 Tuesday in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The Griffons improve to an overall 10-12 record and 6-8 record in MIAA play, while Central Oklahoma drops to a 19-4 overall mark and 14-3 conference record.
It marks the first home loss for the Bronchos this season.
The win also is Missouri Western's first road victory since Dec. 9, 2021.
Missouri Western junior Q Mays had a game-high 22 points, marking his sixth time scoring 20 or more this season. He also had six rebounds.
In his second career start, Missouri Western freshman Taye Fields collected a career-high 20 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds.
Missouri Western sophomore Will Eames finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
Missouri Western freshman Justan Bubak chipped in 12 points.
The Griffons shot 44.4% from the floor and made 6-of-23 shots from deep, while the Bronchos made 20-of-48 shots from the field and shot 26.3% from beyond the arc.
The Griffons also outscored Central Oklahoma in the paint 42-26.
Central Oklahoma had four players score in double figures: Callen Haydon (16), Cam Givens (16), Isaiah Wade (14) and Jaden Wells (10).
The Griffon men and women are both in action Thursday at Missouri Southern in Joplin. The women tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the men get underway at 7:30 p.m.
