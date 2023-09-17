MWSU Volleyball

Missouri Western women’s volleyball was able to put its loss from Thursday behind them in order to defeat Missouri Southern on Saturday 3-1.

The Lions would make the Griffons earn each set as they would not go away quietly even after falling down in the first two sets 27-25 and 25-20.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

