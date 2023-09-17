Missouri Western women’s volleyball was able to put its loss from Thursday behind them in order to defeat Missouri Southern on Saturday 3-1.
The Lions would make the Griffons earn each set as they would not go away quietly even after falling down in the first two sets 27-25 and 25-20.
Set three would be a character moment for not only Southern, but Missouri Western as well. The Lions would make a statement in the third set, taking a 19-15 lead following a kill by Jaryn Benning. Frustrated with her team’s performance in the set to that point, head coach Jessica Fey removed her brown cardigan she was wearing and spiked it into her seat on the bench following the timeout she called. Fey mentioned afterwards she had never done that before, but the amount of errors from her team was tough to watch.
“Thursday night we made a ton of errors, and so that was kind of our focus for this game,” Fey said. “In the third set, we came right out of the gate just error, error, error, error. They weren’t really having to do anything to us. I was a little fed up with it”
Errors became the story of the match for Western in the victory, particularly on serves. Western’s 12 service errors was the second most for the Griffons this year, which also represents 12 free points given to Missouri Southern without the Lions having to return the serve.
The Griffs would respond following the timeout called by Fey, scoring five of the next six points, but still falling in the third set 27-25.
Having the match extended to a third set, and the average margin of victory only being just three points throughout, made it a tiring match that could have concluded much sooner. Junior Nessa Johnson, who posted a career-high 54 assists for Western on Saturday, felt the team would step up to the challenge of overcoming Thursday’s loss by sweep to Central Missouri and said the team knew they were better than what they showed.
“We knew they would have to work harder and [Missouri Southern] gave us a good challenge, but we were able to battle through it,” Johnson said
Western finds themselves in the middle of a four-game homestand and will have Northwest Missouri State to prepare for on Tuesday. The Griffons were swept by the Bearcats in both meetings last season.
“It’s always fun, right?,” Fey said. “Our whole conference is tough, and so I think it’s great that we’re home. I love being home when we play them first, so we’ll be a little bit more comfortable. But it’s going to be a battle, and it’ll be fun and hopefully we can be efficient.”
