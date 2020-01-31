The Missouri Western baseball team kicked off its 2020 season with a win on the road in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Friday versus Oklahoma Baptist, 5-3, marking the first time since 2012 the Griffons won a season-opener.
It was also the first time in five years Missouri Western (1-0) began its season in January.
Roy Robles struck out a Missouri Western record 17 through 6 innings to help pull away from the Bison (0-1).
The Griffons also scored all 5 runs on home runs, from Andrew Meier, Alex Crouch, Jos Robinson, Reid Briney, and Zach Pych.
Missouri Western limited Oklahoma Baptist to one run in the first inning and two more runs in the eighth.
The Griffons finish the series versus Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday with a doubleheader. First game starts at 1 p.m., and the second contest will follow after its conclusion.
Southeastern Oklahoma, 8; Northwest 1
The Northwest Missouri State baseball team dropped its 2020 season-opener in Durant Oklahoma against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Friday, falling 8-1.
The Savage Storm got on the board first with Colton Buckner hitting a solo home run in the second inning off Bearcat starter Quintin Van Ackeren.
Peter Carlson answered with a solo home run in fourth inning to tie the game at 1, but Southeastern Oklahoma responded with five runs in the fifth inning, plus two more in the sixth to take the 8-1 lead.
Van Ackeren pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with no walks.
Tanner Smith, Daniel Smith, Aaron Duncan, Blaine Hanf and Thomas Henrichs all worked in relief of Van Ackeren in the season-opener.
Northwest competes in a doubleheader against the Savage Storm on Saturday with first pitch scheduled at 12 p.m, with game two taking place at the end of the first game.