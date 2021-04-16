With a 22-10 record so far this season, Missouri Western softball has been on a tear as of late.
The Griffons are finding their groove, especially after a sweep over Northwest Missouri State on Tuesday, which included a walk-of victory in game one.
“It just shows that we have grit and that we're not going to give up as easily as we maybe would've earlier in the season and it's just showing our competitiveness and not wanting to give up and wanting to be the best athletes that we are,” Missouri Western junior Brea Blanton.
Missouri Western head coach Jen Bagley Trotter noted the victory was necessary.
"We've needed to kind of have a gut win a little bit and so I was really glad we were able to get that in game one,” Bagley Trotter said, “and we talked about the momentum in game two, and that we need to keep that up."
Also in game one, MIAA Softball Pitcher of the Week freshman Sydney Vader went all eight innings in the circle, improving to 10-4 this season.
Plus, Blanton recorded her first triple ever for Missouri Western.
"I've been struggling this year hitting,” Blanton said. “I feel like I'm struggling compared to what I usually do so that was great for me to actually be able to get the ball in play."
After the sweep, Bagley Trotter said the victorius effort personified what she wants to see from her squad moving forward.
“We want to make sure we're taking care of the momentum all the way through seventh. Ball games aren’t four or five innings, they’re seven and so we can’t look at the sixth and seventh inning as just being whatever the score was in the fifth,” Bagley Trotter said.
Only a few weeks remain until the MIAA Tournament, and the Griffons look to finish the season strong.
“We’ve been having games lately that we keep going 1-1 and splitting and we’re not playing the whole 14 innings,” Blanton said. “I think (Tuesday) was really important because we actually played all 14 innings with all energy all the way through the very last inning because they put up a fight to the very last inning where we’re usually like pushing off. So it was really nice.”
The Griffons return to competition Saturday for a doubleheader against Nebraska-Kearney, with the first game getting underway at 1 p.m.
