Griffon men host 2022 kids camp

A group of Missouri Western men’s basketball players and coaches put their teaching skills to the test at the 2022 FLOW Scoring Camp on Tuesday.
Children from first to eighth grade went through various drills teaching kids fundamental skills such as dribbling, passing and shooting over the course of a three-hour session.
Junior guard John Anderson Jr. was one of a handful of players in attendance on Tuesday. Anderson Jr. is no stranger to demonstrating certain skills for campers as he has done so for the Griffon men in previous summers.
“It’s a great feeling because sometimes after basketball season, I work some of them out. This summer I had to make sure I was back for camp,” said Anderson. “I booked a last minute flight. If I don’t go, then the kids that I told and that I promised, I’d be going against my word and they would be sad.”
Anderson Jr.’s ability to lead drills became evident throughout the camp session. His father was a coach in the high school ranks and at the University of Colorado.
“He coached for 30 years, so I grew up in a coaching household. I want to coach, but at the same time, I want to start off with an AAU first,” said Anderson.
Tuesday was jersey day and kids would wear their favorite jersey for camp. Tuesday’s session also was dedicated to the mechanics of proper shooting form. FLOW camp will continue through Thursday.
