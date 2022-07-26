With just a little over a month away from the start of the season, Missouri Western was picked seventh in the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls for 2022.

After a 2-5 start in 2021, the Griffons ended the season strong by winning four of their final five games to finish 6-5. Head coach Matt Williamson enters his sixth season coaching the Griffons with a 26-20 overall record. While last season had its triumphs as well as its times of turbulence, Williamson sees a different team within his locker room. 


