TOPEKA, Kan. — Thursday night’s situation inside Lee Arena is one the Missouri Western men have battled through all year.
From up 11 to allowing Washburn within one basket in the final minute, the Griffons needed one final dagger to upset the No. 15 team in the country. Reese Glover came through.
With 23 seconds left and six ticks left on the shot clock, the sophomore came off a screen and drilled a contested 3-pointer over MIAA first-team guard Tyler Gieman, sealing an 81-77 win.
“Before we took it out, I told (Tyrell Carroll) to look for me, just get me a screen, I’ll go up and get the ball,” Glover said. “He’s usually the one taking those shots. He gave it up tonight and trusted me. I’m happy I made it and we came out with the W.”
The victory is Western’s third in a row and its fourth-straight against Washburn, while the team welcomed back head coach Will Martin from a four-game absence due to COVID-19 quarantines.
“To be able to come back to that is amazing,” Martin said. “They did a tremendous job in our absence. It gave us the opportunity to play the way we did tonight.”
The final shot summated Glover night — 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from 3-point range with five rebounds and three assists.
“He steps up in such big moments,” Martin said of Glover. “It seems lime in these games against Washburn he plays with a chip, and that means a ton to me as a head coach and shows what he’s capable of in his life.”
Glover set the tone early, making a corner 3-pointer to open the game just 50 seconds in. He made three in the first half.
His sidekick from deep, sophomore Will Eames, added 14 points with four made 3-pointers in the first half. Eames finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, and Western was 11 of 21 from 3-point range.
“I like playing here a lot, and I’m always confident in my shot,” Eames said. “I got that first one to go, hit that second one off the dribble and built more confidence. My teammates started looking for me, and we rode it out the rest of the way.”
Western (11-8) led by as much as 16 in the first half, though a 12-0 run late in the frame allowed Washburn to claw back within four points and trail 39-32 at the half.
Junior Caleb Bennett and Glover combined for an 8-0 run open the second half, pushing the lead back to 15. Western led by 18 with 11:17 left as Carroll began to take over the game.
At that point, Lewis and Gieman combined for just 15 points. Gieman finished with 24 to Lewis’ 15. Carroll finished with 20 on 6-of-13 shooting with a season-high seven assists.
“That’s what we’ve been preaching, 40 whole minutes,” Glover said. “We’d been putting halves together, that’s what coach has been preaching this whole time.”
With Western struggling from the free-throw line down the stretch, making just 11 of 25 attempts on the night, Washburn chipped away and got the deficit to single digits at the five-minute mark. It wasn’t until 48 seconds remained when the Ichabods (14-4) would get within a basket.
“I think we’re as good as ever, as confident as ever,” Eames said. “We’re gonna ride into Emporia and be confident there. This is a huge win against a good team.”
Missouri Western moves into a tie for third place at 11-8 with Missouri Southern, though Central Oklahoma holds a 10-7 record with a busy schedule the final week-plus.
Western will travel to Emporia State at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Washburn women 51, Missouri Western 41
Missouri Western’s win streak was halted at three after a stymied night offensively, shooting just 35% and turning the ball over 20 times in a 51-41 loss at Washburn.
The Griffons (6-12) trailed 16-13 after the first quarter but managed just eight points in the second, trailing by nine at the half.
The Griffons held Washburn to 39% and forced 16 turnovers but were never able to take advantage.
“When it did come easy, we didn’t convert the ones we needed to,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “Those were few and far between. Just didn’t play way, was kinda out of rhythm and made bad decisions.”
Asia McCoy led Western with 13 points and eight rebounds. Brionna Budgetts added nine points.
Hunter Bentley scored 20 with six assists and five steals to fuel Washburn.