The Missouri Western men’s basketball team rounded out its non-conference schedule last Saturday with an overtime victory over William Jewell.
Down the stretch, a pair of buckets from freshman J.C. Anthony pushed the Griffons to victory. But he says he would’ve never been in the position if it weren’t for a conversation he had with head coach Will Martin about the possibility of Anthony redshirting.
“He suggested that it might not have been the best option, especially for the team,” Anthony said. “I asked him one question. I was like, ‘Do you want to win?’ and he said yes, so I didn’t redshirt because we wanted to win.”
Martin called that the coolest conversation he’s ever had with a player.
“He showed his confidence, which was actualized on the court tonight in big moments,” Martin said Saturday night. “I just thought that was really cool for him to be able to sit in my office and look me in the eye and say, ‘With all due respect, coach, I think you’re gonna need me, and if you need me, I’m gonna be ready.’”
Anthony is one of a pair of Griffon freshmen that have stepped up to contribute in Western’s final two non-conference games. As they get into conference play, Martin said those experiences will benefit the team moving forward.
Saturday was Anthony’s big night. In the Griffons’ overtime victory, the 7-footer out of Palmdale, California, contributed eight points and four rebounds, including two buckets in the final minute of overtime.
Anthony credits junior Anthony Peacock and sophomore Alex John for helping him in practice to prepare to step up when needed.
“Being a freshman and being ready, it takes a lot,” Anthony said. “Whether it’s bodying me up or making sure I get a rebound, holding me accountable, I wouldn’t be able to be ready without them.”
Another freshman making an impact for Western is point guard Reed Kemp.
With leading scorer Q Mays stepping away for a personal matter, Kemp stepped in and got the first start of his career last week against Rockhurst, despite only logging three total minutes in the six previous games.
In that game, Kemp dropped 11 points and dished out six assists, as the Griffons went on to a 10-point victory.
“We put the ball in his hands, and we said, ‘We trust you to make reads,’” Martin said. “He got some important experience that we’re going to need this conference season.”
As Kemp and Anthony continue to look for opportunities to contribute, with classmates Taye Fields and Zion Swader also showing flashes early, Anthony said the coaches preach that they need to always be prepared to step in at a moment’s notice.
“The best thing is to remain confident in your abilities and have the team have your back,” Anthony said. “That’s all it takes, and you have to stay ready, as the coaches teach.”
Missouri Western opens conference play Thursday night, as the Griffons host Rogers State. The doubleheader begins with the Griffon women at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.