Out of high school, Luke Champion’s dream of playing Division I basketball came true.

The Suwanee, Georgia, native entertained offers and interest from multiple programs at the top level of college hoops before committing to Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.

With his commitment, he followed in the footsteps of his father, Mike Champion, who played at Gonzaga and for one year with the Seattle Supersonics.

In the end, Samford didn’t end up being the right fit.

“I had been committed to the coaching staff that was previously at Samford. After I had signed, they had gotten fired,” Champion said. “I chose to stick with it.”

Champion underwent a knee surgery at the start of the year and never built a relationship with the new staff, announcing he would transfer after playing six games in his freshman year.

“Ultimately, I just wanted to be somewhere where our visions added up and we're, we're on the same page,” Champion said.

That led to Will Martin recruiting the 6-foot-8 free agent after his first season as Missouri Western’s head coach in search of more size, range and versatility. Champion says Martin called or Facetimed him every day for more than a month, talking about basketball and life.

He committed to Western on April 26, joining a group of four freshman and one other transfer.

“The acquisition of Luke Champion is a testament to the standard that has been raised within Missouri Western basketball,” Martin said. “Luke is an elite talent who will have an immediate impact on our program. More so than what he brings on the court, Luke is going to add immediate value to the character of Mo. West basketball.

“He will be a phenomenal steward to the university and community as a whole.”

Champion was a top-20 recruit in Georgia in high school, leading Lambert High School to multiple 20-win seasons. He scored a career-high eight points last season against Belhaven.

Champion said he prides himself on what he brings to both ends of the floor.

“I think that I'm a very versatile player. I can play any position you need me to play,” Champion said, “but I think basketball comes down to who you can guard. I shoot the ball from range pretty well. I think that I can get downhill, I've got good vision and good basketball IQ to make some plays.”

Joining the MIAA, Champion knows the task that awaits with the competition Missouri Western will face. The Griffons were third in the MIAA last year and advanced to their first regional since 2010.

With a spot for a new start, Champion hopes to take the Griffons to the next level.

“With the guys we got coming in and the guys that we already have, I'm really excited about our chances. And if we just work really hard, then I think we've got a good chance to win it all,” Champion said.