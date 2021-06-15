When Ty Danielson came to Missouri Western in 2018, he knew what he was getting himself into.

He didn’t realize the responsibilities he would wear immediately.

“I was the last thing from a graduate assistant. Within the first few months of campus, (then-head coach Sundance Wicks) was asking me about practice plans and how we did things at Nebraska-Kearney, how I like to recruit, who I want to recruit, just different things that as a 21 year old graduate assistant you're just not doing.

“He put me in those spots at a young age and really helped me grow to where I could be in a position where I'm 25, as a top assistant at a good Division II program.”

Earlier this month, after gaining valuable experience over three years, Danielson made the move from Missouri Western to Fort Lewis in Durango, Colorado.

“Ty has established himself as a relentless recruiter and one of the top young assistants in Division II basketball,” head coach Bob Pietrack said in a release. “He will play a pivotal role in all aspects of our program moving forward.”

Danielson was a graduate assistant under Wicks for two years before serving as the second assistant in Will Martin’s first year this past season.

“It was hard, hard to leave St. Joe for sure,” Danielson said. “But as far as players, administration, just a lot of relationships that are true to my heart. I've turned down a few different jobs over three years to stay at Missouri Western, but this job just felt like a different challenge.”

That challenge makes Danielson the lone assistant under Pietrack, who led the Skyhawks to three-straight Division II tournaments to begin his tenure, most recently in 2018. The Skyhawks are part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, which boasted two top-10 teams last year in Colorado Mesa and Colorado Mines.

“They're ready to get back to winning conference championships. That's where this program wants to be,” Danielson said. “I think that's why we connected so well — me and the head coach — because he knows that's my goal. I’ve won everywhere I've been and I hope I can continue that streak.”

Danielson started 95 games at Nebraska-Kearney, which included a trip to the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Following his playing career as a Loper, he stayed in the MIAA for three years with the Griffons. From there, he saw a team picked to finish last in the MIAA in 2018-19 eventually go on to win 20 games this past year and advance to the NCAA Division II Central Regional.

“When I came to Missouri Western it was by far the bottom feeder of this league,” Danielson said, “Just to see that, from a firsthand instinct as a player to a coach was pretty special. I mean, we have guys on that roster now that their first home game next year, they're gonna have 2,500 people there. Five years ago, they might have 200, 300 people at that first home game. … We got that thing rolling again. Whether that means national champs or not, I know St. Joe and Missouri Western basketball’s in a better better place than when we took over.”

Danielson’s most valuable experience came last season when he stepped in as the head coach for four games with Martin and then-top assistant Tim Peete out due to COVID-19.

It only reassured him more to reach toward his goals, which includes running his own program one day.

“I think this is a next step for me to challenge myself to learn under Coach Pietrack. It just challenges me in different ways to where I think it's gonna be beneficial when I eventually get my chance as head coach,” Danielson said.