Jayme Jackson

Pittsburg State guard Jayme Jackson announced her commitment to transfer to Missouri Western.

 Photo courtesy of Pitt State Athletics

Candi Whitaker has picked up a second guard via the transfer portal, as former Pittsburg State Gorilla Jayme Jackson pledged her commitment to the Griffons on Tuesday.

A two-time all-conference guard at Liberty North, Jackson started all 28 games she played this season, finishing second on the Griffons in scoring at nearly 11 points.

She scored in double figures 17 times on 44% shooting.


She played in 20 games as a true freshman, averaging 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.

She's the second transfer, as the Griffons announced the signing of UCSB guard Johnni Gonzalez last month.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.