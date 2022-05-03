Former Pitt State guard commits to Missouri Western women Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW Brandon Zenner Author email May 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pittsburg State guard Jayme Jackson announced her commitment to transfer to Missouri Western. Photo courtesy of Pitt State Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Candi Whitaker has picked up a second guard via the transfer portal, as former Pittsburg State Gorilla Jayme Jackson pledged her commitment to the Griffons on Tuesday.A two-time all-conference guard at Liberty North, Jackson started all 28 games she played this season, finishing second on the Griffons in scoring at nearly 11 points.She scored in double figures 17 times on 44% shooting.She played in 20 games as a true freshman, averaging 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.She's the second transfer, as the Griffons announced the signing of UCSB guard Johnni Gonzalez last month. Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Candi Whitaker Jayme Jackson Griffon Sport Times Rebound Shooting Two-time Brandon Zenner Author email Follow Brandon Zenner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports +4 Social Missouri Western introduces director of athletics Andy Carter Social Chiefs sign Clemson WR Justyn Ross as undrafted free agent +3 High School LeBlond rolls to fourth-straight MEC title Social Northwest OL Tanner Owen signs with Bills 1:17 Cool & Cloudy Tuesday 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.