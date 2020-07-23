Missouri Western has announced Aaron Avila, the fourth coach in school history, will take over as the new head women's soccer coach.
Avila comes to St. Joseph after four years as the head coach at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas.
Avila hasn't had a losing season in 12 years as a head coach at the NCAA Division II, junior college and high school levels.
That winning streak includes a total of 17 different seasons across women's and men's head coaching positions.
At Newman, Avila took over a program that suffered five consecutive losing seasons, breaking the program's losing streak in his first season.
Across stints at Newman and Barton Community College, Avila brings a college coaching record of 104-52-25.
Missouri Western vice president of intercollegiate athletics Dr. Josh Looney said the program is ready to make waves with a new leader.
"I think overall for that program, they're one of our most visible in the community. They are a snapshot of everything we want our teams and our cultures to be. Chad (Edwards) did a tremendous job building them over nine years on a competitive side," Looney said. "We feel really good about the core that's there."
Avila replaces Chad Edwards, who announced his resignation earlier this month after nine years at the helm.