The Central Indians have tabbed former Missouri Western assistant coach Roger Smith as the next head coach of the girls basketball program.
Smith brings 17 years of coaching experience to Central. Most recently, he served as the Rob Edmisson's associate head coach at Missouri Western from 2012-2019. The Griffons compiled a 116-86 record, had back-to-back 20-win seasons and won an MIAA regular season championship.
Smith also won a state championship while on the staff at Putnam City in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He served as the head coach at Cassady School and Little Axe High School in Oklahoma.
“I am thrilled that Roger will be the next coach to lead our program,” athletic director Dave Lau said in a press release. “We are very fortunate to hire someone with Roger’s experience, as well as, the character, integrity and leadership skills he possesses to lead the Central Lady Indians."
“I am truly excited to have the opportunity to be a part of Central High School,” Smith said. “It is rare for a coach to come into a program that is already competing at such a high level. I look forward to getting to know these young ladies and working together with them to get try and get to the next level."
Roger Smith was approved by the Board of Education on May 26, 2020. He takes over for Jared Boone, who led the Indians to two district finals in five seasons.