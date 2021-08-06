Jonathan Owens is an elite athlete.
At his pro day in 2018, the Missouri Western alum ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and recorded a 43-inch vertical. That mark would’ve been one the tops in the history of the NFL combine.
But since entering the league, opportunity and injury have held back the St. Louis native. Just days before the start of his rookie season in Arizona, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in ‘18, he suffered a torn ACL and spent the full year on injured reserve.
Now in his third year with the Houston Texans and his first full normal offseason where he’s been healthy, he’s out to prove he’s more than the numbers he put up in college.
“My body feels great, the best I’ve felt since I can remember,” Owens told News-Press NOW before the start of training camp last week. “I’m feeling confident coming off the ACL. It took a couple years to feel like myself again. My body feels amazing. I’m as fast as I’ve ever been, in the best shape.”
He joked that his teammates know he still has the highest vertical on the team, too.
And ‘prove it’ might as well be the motto for Owens this year. He’s out to prove he can be a defensive contributor under first-year coach David Culley, who coincidentally was an assistant under Andy Reid and had his dorm in Scanlon Hall cleaned by Owens during training camp in 2016.
He’s also out to prove that he’s more than just somebody who also happens to date one of the most elite athletes the world has seen — Simone Biles.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last year, Biles said the relationship started when she first direct messaged Owens, and Facetime sessions led to the two pro athletes eventually meeting and building a relationship.
Over the last year, Owens has watched his life on the internet turn upside down from a former D-II football player to all over celebrity news outlets.
“It puts an extra chip on my shoulder to prove myself even more because I’ve made more of a buzz off the field than I have on the field,” Owens said. “I’m eager to prove it to a lot of people because they don’t really know me as the football player, it’s like her boyfriend. I really feel like this is a great opportunity for me, man.”
The genuinity in the relationship comes from Owens originally not knowing Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast in Olympics history. As a college football player striving for a shot at the NFL, Owens was working on his craft and says he didn’t watch a second of the 2016 Olympics when Biles won five medals, including four golds.
A video of him revealing his obliviousness even went viral earlier this summer.
“I think it’s hilarious because they don’t know me. People that genuinely know me understand. I thought it was funny,” Owens said. “I had a bunch of people hitting me up like, ‘Are you good? I see a lot of people going at you online.’
“I turned my notifications off,” he joked.
Owens went into training camp prepared to support Biles while she was in Tokyo, which included early mornings of watching the gymnast before heading to the Texans’ facility.
But during the team finals, Biles removed herself from the lineup, citing mental health concerns and “the twisties”, a psychological phenomenon causing a gymnast to lose air awareness while performing twisting elements.
With a 14-hour time difference, Owens did everything possibly to remain an open ear for her.
“She showed there are times you need to put yourself first, especially if it’s a danger to your health if you’re gonna go out and perform for everybody else,” Owens told Texans reporters this week. “I’m proud she put herself first because she could’ve really got herself first. … I was just making sure I was there for her, being an extra voice, just keeping her positive and motivated.”
The U.S. won the team silver, and Biles came back in the final individual event to win bronze in the balance beam.
Since moving to Arizona on his own when he first joined the Cardinals, Owens said he never could’ve scripted how his life has changed.
“I didn’t see it for myself like this, but I wouldn’t change anything about it, man. If anything, it’s more motivating to me because I see someone who’s at the top of their sport,” Owens said. “It gives me something to strive for. She believes in me, which gives me even more reason to go harder, man.
“It’s something I didn’t see for myself as younger me this soon, but everything happens for a reason. I love it. It’s great to have someone to talk to and understand what you’re going through, the mental aspect of the sport because that’s really the biggest part, and keeping me motivated. I do the same for her.”
And being in the world of professional athletics, Biles gives Owens a unique perspective in their relationship having been at the pinnacle of her sport.
“She supports me to the fullest,” he said. “I never realized how much having someone else in your corner like this that supports you so much helps.”
Owens feels the relationship has strengthened him, and he now is battling through training camp, and the Texans’ staff is seeing his work pay off.
"He's doing a great job of picking up this system," Culley said Thursday. "He's doing a heck of a job. He flies around. He does exactly what you want done from that position. … Nothing makes you better than competition, and we have great competition at that position."
Having appeared in six games last year, Owens hopes people continue to learn his name in 2021 — not because of his girlfriend, but because of what he brings to the field.
“A lot of people just know me from the aspect of who I date. They don’t know all I’ve had to do and overcome to get to this point,” Owens said. “I’m excited to prove myself and prove my worth to this team.
“That’s my goal — show people I belong.”
