Former Missouri Western team captain Jake Schoonover is joining the Kansas football staff as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, KU announced Monday.
Schoonover played at Missouri Western until graduation in 2008, starting 30 games at linebacker. Schoonover is originally from Mound City.
Schoonover played for the Peoria Pirates in the arena league for two years following his time at Western.
He spent the past three seasons at Bowling Green as a linebackers coach, working as special teams coordinator the last two years. He's also coached safeties with the Falcons.
Schoonover spent seven years at Illinois State before joining Bowling Green, working with linebackers and as special teams coordinator.
He is joined by former Griffon Travis Partridge, who is already on the offensive staff as a quality control coach.