Cooper Burton will be the first one to tell you how much he’s grown.
“My mentality, the way I work, the focus,” Burton said. “So much is different.”
Since graduating from the South Side in 2018, football has taken Burton to FCS Illinois State only to bring him back to St. Joseph months later.
His talent on the field was never in question, even as a quarterback for a Benton program that struggled. But ever since Burton learned to control his passion and competitiveness, and mature with time and age, he’s become one of the faces of football at Missouri Western.
“That comes with growing up. That comes with time,” Burton said as he walked off the field at Spratt Stadium on Thursday, just 48 hours ahead of the Griffons hosting No. 2 Northwest Missouri State.
“I was 18 at the time; I’m 21 now. That don’t seem like a big difference, but three years is a big difference.”
The Atchison, Kansas, native opted to play football at the FCS Division I level, but he quickly returned from Illinois to St. Joseph for reasons that included playing with his brother, Devon, who was still on the team in the 2018 preseason.
The Redbirds moved the former quarterback and safety to cornerback, and Burton grew to enjoy the position. But when he joined the Griffons, he had his eyes on getting back onto the offensive side of the ball.
“He said he wanted to play receiver, and I said, ‘Man, you can do whatever you wanna do. I’m just glad to have you on the football team,’” Western coach Matt Williamson said.
Burton quickly shined, even earning some time with the starters during fall camp as a true freshman. But the start of his career was put on hold when he suffered a hand injury diving for a catch.
“It was sick, honestly. I felt like I was working so hard,” Burton said. “For that to happen was very unfortunate.”
Williamson added, “Everyone goes through that sulking a bit like, ‘Man, I’m not getting to play, things are tough.’ You could see on his face it hurt him.”
It hurt Burton to the point that he even practiced with a full cast and wrap on to get his football fix in and show where his head was at.
“I wasn’t just gonna sit out. I’m not the kind of person to sit back and chill,” Burton said. “If that football’s in the air, I want it.”
The talent and passion became evident from that moment on, and all that was left was for Burton to mature. Burton focused on turning his want to play immediately and see the football in his hands into more of a focus on his role with the team, crediting former wideout Damen Wheeler, Jr., who Burton played alongside for two years.
Burton also learned that only he could make change happen.
“I’ve matured on my own. I’m a very independent person,” Burton said. “I do a lot of stuff by myself. I took it upon myself like, ‘I wanna reach a new level, can’t nobody make me do it. I’ve gotta do it by myself.’”
Burton went from sulking on the sidelines to encouraging. It started to show as a redshirt freshman when he tallied 17 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns. But after that season, he was all of the sudden the second-oldest player in the receiver room behind senior Kyle Berry.
“He’s dialed in, man. He’s getting on kids’ tails for not doing the right thing. He’s leading by example but also leading verbally,” Williamson said.
The whole package has resulted in Burton shining as a sophomore. Through four games he ranks fourth in the MIAA with 355 yards and three touchdowns on 19 catches. He’s also ran the ball six times for 39 yards and threw a touchdown as part of a three-score day in last week’s loss to Washburn.
And Burton thriving in his role has allowed for his teammates to shine. Traveon James has over 300 yards receiving the last two weeks, and Hezekiah Trotter had a 122-yard effort last week.
“I’m enjoying everything. All of my homies are balling. I can’t complain about anything, really. It’s just fun,” Burton said. “You’ve gotta enjoy where you’re at man. You’ve gotta make the best of what the situation is.”
So a former dream of playing at the highest level led him back home, where he admitted he didn’t want to be. Through his journey, Burton’s thriving more than ever before.
“I can only be where my feet at. Don’t sit there and be negative like, ‘Ah, I should be playing D-I right now.’ I’m here,” Burton said, “so why not ball here and do what I can.
"Everything that happened so far to where my life is, it’s all been a great experience. I’ve been humbled in so many ways."
