Corbyn Cunningham makes it clear; she came to Missouri Western for its business school just as much as its basketball program.
But right now, she has no intent on thinking about life as an adult or what she hopes to do after school.
“That’s a question I ask myself everyday,” she joked.
The Griffon senior is living and breathing basketball in the midst of 12-2 start for Mo. West. That’s because it was taken away from her a year ago, forcing her out of her comfort zone and into a new role.
Prior to the 2020-21 season, Cunningham suffered a knee injury that forced her out until the final two weeks of the year. Having suffered a similar injury in high school, the rehab was little program for the Albuquerque, New Mexico, product. From a first-team All-MIAA season to sitting on the bench, Cunningham was pushed to find a new way to impact her team.
“Just not being able to impact your team more in your actions is tough,” Cunningham said. Being more of a supporting role was something different for me. I’m glad I got that experience, though.”
This year, though, she’s back to being her dominant self in the post. She’s averaging 12.4 points and 7.7 rebounds, making a statement in her return with 24 points and nine rebounds in the opener. She’s scored 20-plus four times with three double-digit rebounding games.
At 6-foot, she often puts up the stats against opponents with multiple inches on her.
But being pushed around and not backing down is something she’s grown up with. Talents on the hardwood don't lack in her family. Her father, Paul, played at UTEP. Her brother Kasey and Christian played at USC and Jacksonville State.
“There was a lot of battles in the front yard, a lot of tears and crying to mom whenever I got beat up out there,” she said. “They made me tougher, for sure, pushing me hard. Working out with them is a different experience and was very fun.”
After a recent 14-rebound night against Missouri Southern, which included a clutch offensive rebound off a missed free throw late against 6-3 Madi Stokes, Western coach Candi Whitaker tipped her hat to her senior.
“She’s not 100% or anywhere close to it. She’s battling old injuries. I thought she showed so much heart and commitment to her teammates to battle through her own pain to go and play so aggressively,” Whitaker said.
The lauding comes from a coach who’s experience drew Cunningham to the Griffon basketball program.
And now she enters the final two months — or more — of her Griffon career thankful for a chance to return and experience something new.
“I saw how hard the girls were working last year. I’m happy to be a part of it,” Cunningham said. “It just feels good to be back out here one last time.”
