With the selection of Missouri Western’s inaugural women’s lacrosse head coach made on Monday and out of the way, the Griffons are ready to set sail with their captain.
Rachel Benzing was introduced Monday at Spratt Stadium in her first press conference as a Griffon. Benzing was an assistant at Lynn University in 2019 — the first-ever coaching staff for the program — as well as spending 2017 and ‘18 as an assistant kickstarting the first lacrosse team at Maryville University in St. Louis.
Since graduating from Lindenwood in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a minor in nutrition, Benzing describes her last couple of years as a hectic, yet enjoyable, ride.
“Chaos, but fun chaos,” the Maryland native said. “I mean, I’ve gotten an opportunity to move around a lot which has been great. I got thrown into coaching whenever I never really expected to, and it’s turned out to be a really rewarding experience. Jumping from program to program, I’ve never gotten a chance to bond with a lot of different types of student-athletes, and start-ups are a special thing to experience, so I’m excited to do it with my name being the first attached to it.”
When it comes to finding players for a first-year program, Benzing says her pitch is simple: Show them what Missouri Western has to offer.
“You gotta get them out to campus first,” Benzing said. “There’s no pitch you need once they see that stadium. My biggest thing for this first round of girls is we’re going to be bringing in grinders. I’m looking for kids who want to come out and make a statement from the beginning and be okay with going through the times, but being the firsts to make history. The first in the record books, the first goal, the first assist, the first yellow card; all the fun firsts. Not a lot of kids get to say, ‘Hey, I was the first person to ever do that at that school,’ and there’s a really special opportunity for kids who would never get to do that here.”
Lynn was also a two-time All-American during her time as a Lion, and she also coached the St. Louis Samurai Lacrosse Club from 2017-19. With recruits set to visit next week for Missouri Western’s 17th varsity sport, the first season will begin in the spring of 2021.
Missouri Western vice president of intercollegiate athletics Josh Looney — who called local club lacrosse teams in order to find Benzing — is anxious to see this new sport unfold and mesh with the rest of the Griffon Athletic Department.
“I think there’s excitement,” Looney said. “This is one where you have the facilities already. It’s in the spring where we don’t have competition at Spratt Stadium, so I think for other programs, the initial worry is, ‘How is this going to impact me? Am I getting moved out of something?’ For us, it’s a plug and play. It’s been a whole lot of, ‘Ok, I’m a coach, I don’t know a whole lot about lacrosse. Rachel, tell me about it.’ That’s been a lot of the conversations, and she’s excited to talk about lacrosse and has a bit of fearlessness about her that I think really stood out and somebody’s who gonna take on this job, because it’s a tough job. It’s not for everybody to start from scratch. We think we found the right person to do it.”
Missouri Western announced the addition on women’s lacrosse on Nov. 12 with competition beginning in Spring 2021. Western became the 111th Division II program to add the sport on the women’s side.