After a four-year stint at Missouri Western, Dr. Josh Looney has officially been named the director of athletics at North Alabama.
News-Press NOW first reported the news Saturday. Looney is set to join North Alabama beginning Sept. 1.
"It is a great honor to join North Alabama during this exciting and transformational time in its storied athletics history. … Our athletics programs will be built on a foundation of investing in relationships with a relentless commitment to excellence in the classroom, in competition, and in the community,” Looney said in a release. “We will continue to respect and build upon the legacy of success at UNA and this incredible campus community."
Looney will be the second-straight hire into the position following Mark Linder, who stepped down June 1 after being at Missouri Western from 2003-07.
Looney was named Missouri Western’s athletic director July 31, 2017, later receiving a promotion to vice president of intercollegiate athletics after completing his doctorate degree in 2019. The athletic department quickly received a makeover from hiring bold personalities to increasing community engagement. Among his hires were three different basketball coaches in Sundance Wicks, Candi Whitaker and Will Martin.
“I am extremely grateful to Josh for all that he has done for Missouri Western,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western’s president, in a statement. “His positive attitude, his work ethic, his creative problem-solving — these characteristics have been tremendous assets and inspiration not only to the Department of Athletics but to the University as a whole. He leaves behind a solid foundation for his successor to build on and take us to even greater heights. While we will miss Josh, we’re excited about the journey ahead for him and know that he will continue to accomplish great things.”
In his time, the Griffons received a full makeover of the MWSU Fieldhouse, built the Bill Snyder Pavilion and saw renovations to most locker rooms. As the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Division II fall sports, Looney spearheaded a plan with other MIAA teams to participate in a fall exhibition football season, eventually playing two games. Eleven different teams went to the NCAA postseason in the last four years, and Western became the state’s first public university to add women’s lacrosse.
Missouri Western also secured a contract extension as the training camp home for the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2019 season.
“We could go on and on about the successes produced in the classroom, in competition and in the community, but that doesn't begin to tell the story about Griffon Athletics,” Looney said in a letter penned to Griffon fans. “Any success is the result of ‘Griffs Supporting Griffs.’ It's what makes this place special.
“Our family will continue to cheer and support all of the successes that are ahead for MWSU because the best is yet to come.”
Missouri Western will begin the search for Looney’s successor immediately.
