The Missouri Western Griffons swept the Newman University Jets in a two-game set Friday night behind strong pitching performances from Sydney Rader and Kaili Hinds. Rader pitched a complete game shutout in a 2-0 win and Hinds pitched five perfect innings in the Griffons 8-0 win in game two.
“We really went into practice hard on Wednesday,” Rader said. “We really focused on hitting our spots, doing our spins well, then focusing on ourselves mentally - and then physically the work will be done because we know how to pitch.”
Rader struggled through the first two innings Friday evening, allowing five baserunners over that stretch. Griffons coach Jen Bagley Trotter said she told her freshman pitcher to just focus on one inning at a time.
“I told her to just get a little better every inning because that’s all we need,” Trotter said. “Every inning lets just get a little bit better and she embraced it. She’s not an easily rattled kids anyways, but there for a second she just started thinking too much. We got her thinking about the right things and she settled into that.”
Taylor Hoelscher reached base on a throwing error to beging the bottom of the second. The Jets then retired the next two batters, leaving Hoelscher on second with two outs.
Sierra Culver then drove in the Griffons’ first run with a two-out single.
Hoelscher added an RBI in the bottom of the fifth for Missouri Western’s second and final run of the game. Culver and Sydni Hawkins led the Griffons with two hits each in the game.
Rader threw 106 pitches through seven innings, allowing five hits and three walks. It was Rader’s eighth win of the season and ends a two-game losing streak for the freshman from Nebraska.
“I think just being able to focus on what I need to focus on, getting my spins in and knowing that I had my defense behind me,” Rader said. “I just had to focus on myself and let them do the things behind me that they needed to do.”
Missouri Western garnered its offense in the first inning of the second game without ever getting a hit. Newman pitcher Anna Veltien retired the first batter of the inning, then walked three-straight batters to load the bases.
Hoelscher continued having her hand in the offense’s scoring on Friday, driving in Brea Blanton for the game’s first run. Veltien then forced a groundout to third base to limit the damage to just one run.
Hinds and Veltien breezed through the second and third innings. The starters allowed just one runner each with Newman’s lone baserunner reaching on an error.
Hoelscher reached base to lead off the fourth on a walk. Veltien retired the next two batters before Culver gave the Griffons their first hit of the game — a homerun over the center field fence.
Hinds completed her perfect game in the top of the fifth with a groundout and two fly outs. The senior forced six groundouts, six pop outs and struck out three strikeouts over five innings.
“It feels great just for all of us pitchers to have a successful day compared to what we had on Tuesday,” Hinds said. “It’s just nice to get back on track and be there for the rest of the team.”
The Missouri Western offense carried the momentum from the fourth inning into the fifth with a single and an RBI double from Emma Hoffart. Chloe Armstrong then drove in Hoffart to give the Griffons a 5-0 lead.
Rian Gere ended the game and clinched the two-game sweep for Missouri Western in dramatic fashion. Gere hit a 3-1 pitch over the center field fence for her first career homerun.
“I was struggling a little bit in my first two at-bats,” Gere said. “Then I talked to Lex between innings and one thing after another — that’s what happens when you listen to your coaches.”
The sweep ends a two-game losing streak for the Griffons who had also lost three of their last four. Missouri Western will be back on the field tomorrow as they face the top team in the conference, Central Oklahoma.
The Griffons have lost five-straight to the Bronchos but hope they can carry the momentum from Friday into Saturday.
“We played UCO tomorrow and I think the energy is good,” Gere said. “The energy in the dugout was hype, the infield felt great, my outfielders were making plays and I have very high hopes for tomorrow.”
