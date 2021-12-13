In the midst of six-straight wins, the postgame mood of the Missouri Western men hasn’t been jubilation.
The 8-4 Griffons, out to a 4-0 start in the MIAA, have been plenty happy with the turnaround from a 2-4 start. But the expectations they’ve placed on themselves has led to seeking even more from the win streak.
“If you sit here and you’re all happy because you got the win and you’re 1-0 four-straight times in the MIAA, it’s fools gold,” Western coach Will Martin said. “We’ve gotta get better. I think our guys know we’ve gotta get better.
“They’ve been great to coach this year because of their awareness of that.”
The streak has seen two road wins, an overtime victory and three wins by double-digits. Five different players are averaging 10-plus points in MIAA play. Senior Q Mays, who had five assists in two of his first six games, has 25 in four conference games while scoring a team-high 15.5 points in that span.
But the Griffons have made life hard on themselves. Western’s 47 turnovers in conference play are the fourth-most in the league, a point Martin and the Griffons have harped on the last three weeks. Leads that stretch to more than 14 points have shrunk to two possessions or less each of the last three games.
Martin’s preached composure in the locker room as the key to finishing out games strong.
“I told our guys they’ve gotta be the most composed team in the country if you wanna go where you say you wanna go. You have to be,” Martin said. “You can’t fall victim to the refs. You can’t fall victim to the scoreboard. You can’t fall victim to the opponent. You can’t fall victim to whether I’m playing you 40 (minutes) or zero. You have to be locked into the moment every single moment.”
When it comes to their next matchup, a 3:30 p.m. trip Saturday to No. 2-ranked Northwest, composure will have to be in order for any chance of snapping a 19-game losing skid in the series and adding on to their current span of wins.
“I have higher expectations,” Martin said. “I see greatness in this team. I see greatness in individuals on this team. I want them to fulfill that.”
Western women locked
in during 8-0 start
Candi Whitaker’s squad was picked to finish eighth in the MIAA by coaches and media ahead of this season. In just four weeks of play, they’ve proven just how much higher their ceiling is.
The Griffons survived a perennial power in Central Missouri with an overtime win Saturday, improving to 8-0 overall and an MIAA-best 4-0 in league play.
Whitaker isn’t concerned about praise, rankings or anything other than the product being crafted in the gym each day.
“We go to work everyday. That’s what I care about,” Whitaker said. “We work hard. We wanna win. I’ve always been like that. I don’t really care too much about outside people. I care about what’s in our locker room and do those young women believe in what they’re doing.”
Matched up against All-American forward Nija Collier, senior Corbyn Cunningham proved she belongs in the discussion with the best the country has to offer. Collier scored 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting with 15 rebounds, playing all 45 minutes. Cunningham nearly matched her stride-for-stride, going for 25 points and nine boards in 36 minutes.
The Griffons also forced Collier into six turnovers, coming away with 25 takeaways on the night.
“I think she made great decisions, went to the rim, didn’t get sped up, finished,” Whitaker said of Cunningham. “Her defense was really, really good … we guarded her really, really well. I thought Corbyn was great there.”
Western gets on final tune-up at 7 p.m. Tuesday against William Jewell (0-6) before Saturday’s rivalry trip to Northwest Missouri State. With two and a half months still left on the schedule, the Griffons are keeping the focus in house and on the next day.
“I don’t want to make it bigger than it is, but I think we have a great team that’s playing well together, that believes in each other, and we’re gonna keep working on it,” Whitaker said.
