His entire basketball career, all Ty Danielson has known is the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
From his playing days at Nebraska-Kearney to his newest role as the assistant men’s basketball coach at Missouri Western, the conference runs deep within the York, Nebraska, native.
“What keeps me coming back is how competitive it is. You’ve gotta recruit every night. You’ve gotta come ready to play every night or you’re gonna get beat,” Danielson said. “I’ve seen it as a coach, I saw it as a player. It’s just making sure kids are ready to roll every night because it doesn't matter if you’re playing the 14th team in this league or Northwest Missouri State on a Saturday night — they’re gonna come ready to play. That’s all you ask for as a coach.”
After serving the past two years under former head coach Sundance Wicks, Danielson received a promotion from graduate assistant to assistant coach with Will Martin taking the reins as a first-year head coach.
The pair has spent two years on staff together, and Danielson has been blown away from the early months of working under Martin.
“He’s gonna surprise a lot of people. A lot of people saw Coach Will as the quiet one on staff,” Danielson said. “For our staff last year, he kinda had to take on that role. I’m excited just to learn from him.”
The opportunity to learn under two well-traveled coaches in Wicks and Martin allowed for extra experience for Danielson. From going on the road as a recruiter to formulating his own scouting reports for games, he feels prepared to step into a role that is identical to what he’s already known.
“Sundance was one of the best as far as delegating stuff. He allowed me to go on recruiting trips, do scouting reports, do things that others G.A.s in a league are not doing,” Danielson said. “As I step into an assistant role now, I owe Sundance a big thank you because there’s not gonna be a whole lot of change.”
The son of Denny and Judy, his two biggest supporters, Danielson helped Nebraska-Kearney to an MIAA Tournament championship game and NCAA Tournament appearance. He’s now hoping to help the Griffons to that same position.
“Until we get to that conference finals game, I want more. It is the climax of our region and our conference,” Danielson said. “If you find yourself in the conference finals game, you’re doing something right. Our guys are hungry to get back to that conference semifinal and set us up for the chance to play in the finals.”