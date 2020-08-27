Missouri Western State has announced the hiring of Damian Macias as the fourth head soccer coach in MWSU history.
Macias officially replaces Aaron Avila, who was hired on July 23 but stepped down August 4th due to health concerns. Avila replaced Chad Edwards, who resigned in July after nine seasons of guiding the Griffons.
Macias will come to the Griffons after a three-year stint as an assistant at Division I North Dakota. He was elevated to associate head coach in 2019. During his coaching tenure in Grand Forks, the Fighting Hawks posted their three most successful seasons as a Division I member.
North Dakota went 27-24-7 in the past three years.
"First and foremost, we have found a great human being," Missouri Western vice president of intercollegiate athletics Josh Looney said. "His positivity, drive and values are through the roof, which makes Damian a perfect fit for our culture. We take a lot of stock in someone who is building something. What Damian and the staff have accomplished at North Dakota is impressive and very similar to the trajectory the soccer program has taken here at Missouri Western."
Missouri Western will mark Macias' first opportunity as a collegiate head coach, but his coaching experience spans more than two decades at multiple levels – including high school, club and all three NCAA divisions. Prior to his tenure at North Dakota, Macias spent two year with St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club, serving as premier director for both boys and girls programs.
"I would personally like to thank Dr. Josh Looney for giving me this exciting opportunity to be a part of the Missouri Western State University soccer program," Macias said. "I am excited to get started and build on the foundation and traditions Chad Edwards established."
Macias earned his undergraduate degree in criminal justice from Texas-San Antonio before completing his Masters of Science in sports management at Liberty in 2014. Most recently, he earned a second Masters of Science degree in 2017 from Ohio University in recreation and sports sciences with an emphasis on soccer coaching.