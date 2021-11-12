With 64 seconds remaining, the Missouri Western women stared down Sioux Falls with just a three-point lead after previously leading by 16.
The Griffons responded by making 9 of 10 free throws, six of them coming from Jaelyn Haggard in her Missouri Western debut, and they held on for a 76-68 win Friday at MWSU Fieldhouse at the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic.
Haggard, a Central alum and graduate transfer from rival Northwest Missouri State, scored 23 points behind five 3-pointers. She was only outdone by senior forward Corbyn Cuningham, who scored 24 to go with nine rebounds. Cunningham finished 10-for-14 at the charity stripe for the Griffons (1-0).
“Our biggest emphasis was not fouling, so we knew it was critical getting stops on defense,” Haggard said. “Getting down to crunchtime, we had the lead throughout the game, so we knew how crucial those possessions were to get stops, be active on defense and get those steals.”
Twice with the Griffons up five, freshman Alyssa Bonilla stole the ensuing inbound pass, leading to a pass to a teammate and Sioux Falls (0-1) fouls. She finished with six points, five assists and four steals in 32 minutes.
“That’s all Alyssa. That’s who she’s played her whole life,” coach Candi Whitaker said. “I thought her on-ball defense was tremendous, making extra plays for our team.”
Junior transfer Connie Clarke added nine points and 11 rebounds. Western forced 26 turnovers. They will face Southeastern Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Southwest Minnesota State women 64,
Northwest 48
The Bearcats outscored the Mustangs 27-6 in the first quarter but scored just 21 points the rest of the night in a season-opening loss. The Bearcats were outscored by 17, 10 and 10 in the final three quarters.
Reigning MIAA Freshman of the Year Molly Hartnett led Northwest in scoring with 14 points. Sophomore Jayna Green added 11 points and eight rebounds with three 3-pointers in the opening quarter.
Northwest hosts Minnesota Crookston at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Minnesota State men 77, Missouri Western 64
The Griffons (1-2) fell behind by 17 in the first half and couldn’t ever climb back within two scores during Friday’s game in the Central Region Challenge at Municipal Auditorium
Q Mays led the Griffons with 27 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Will Eames added 10 points.
Western will face Henderson State on Sunday. Northwest Missouri State’s men will play Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
