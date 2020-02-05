All knotted up late in the first half, Missouri Western needed a spark if it was to Protect Looney and live up to the slogan it’s adopted.
The fire was lit by three freshman as five points by Jaron Thames and a pair of 3s each from Zach Anderson and Reese Glover. The sequence made up a 17-7 run and gave the Griffons a 10-point padding at the half, leading to an 81-71 win against Lincoln on Wednesday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
“I feel like we’re extremely confident. We’ve won six games in a row,” Thames said. “Each practice is going hard each and every day.”
The victory moves Western (12-11, 8-4 MIAA) to 8-0 at home, joining No. 1 Northwest as the only unbeatens at home in the MIAA.
The mark comes one season after finishing 2-9 in their home building.
Thames continued his streak of double-digit scoring with his fifth straight, coming up one shy of his career high with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
“I feel like I’m very versatile,” Thames said. “If teams are gonna worry about T.C. and are gonna leave me, I feel like I can go help. My length helps on offense and defense.”
Lincoln answered with 44 points combined from Marcel and Jonell Burton, though the Blue Tigers shot just 36% as a team.
Tyus Mullhollin and Will Eames each scored 13 points for Western with Tyrell Carroll scoring just four points on 1-of-8 shooting with five turnovers, though he contributed six assists and three steals.
“We protect Looney. We go on and get wins. Our practices are transfering over,” Anderson said. “We’re just playing with a different swagger.”
Missouri Western women 72, Lincoln 53
The Griffons built all the padding they needed in less than four minutes of game time, hitting three 3-pointers as part of a 15-0 lead in a 72-53 win against Lincoln on Wednesday.
All five starters scored in a span of 3:18, including a pair of 3-pointers from Kylee Williams and another from Katrina Roenfeldt.
Anastacia Johnson had three assists and one made basket in that stretch to open the game.
“We just haven’t been starting well, so it was really good to see us coming out of the gates,” Western head coach Candi Whitaker said. “On both ends of the floor, we were excellent to start the game. I thought our starters did an excellent job of getting us going.”
The lead reached as much as 21 in the opening quarter as the Griffons (16-5, 8-4 MIAA) took a 26-9 lead into the second frame.
The lead grew to 44-20 at half and to as much as 33 at 57-24 in the third.
Lincoln climbed back with a 19-3 run over a span of 7:12 into the early stages of the fourth quarter, forcing seven Griffon turnovers, shooting 7-of-12 and holding Western to 1-of-9 in during the run.
Western answered with a 12-2 run to put the game away.
All five starters scored in double figures, led by 17 from Chris Wilson in her first start in nearly one month. She sat out two weeks following an injury at Emporia State on Jan. 11 and came off the bench in two games last week.
“I feel good. I trust my knee,” Wilson said. “It took me a minute to get back in that groove. It was really good to be out there in a win.”
Wilson added nine rebounds to go with Corbyn Cunningham’s 15 and nine. Roenfeldt added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists as Johnson and Williams each tallied 12 points.
Western will try to avenge one of its only losses on Saturday when it hosts Central Missouri, the lone unbeaten in the MIAA, to begin a doubleheader.