The Missouri Western secondary lacks no confidence entering the 2021 season.
One week out from the first game of the season, the Griffon defensive backs were already planning ways of celebration on the field. Whether it’s after a turnover, three-and-out or pass breakup, senior cornerback Sam Webb said it will be known that their presence is being felt.
“We’ve got something for y’all. We came up with something for when we get a three-and-out, big stop or a big hit,” Webb said, adding to expect to see it often. “Stay tuned for that.”
Webb opted to return to the Griffons instead of testing the NFL waters. The 6-foot-2 corner was a first-team All-Super Region and All-MIAA pick in 2019, picking off three passes with 12 breakups. He also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and finished with 29 tackles.
He has seven career INTs, 33 pass defenses and two blocked kicks in career while also serving as a possibility in the return game.
Opposite of him will be D.J. Sturgis, a 6-1 junior who was an All-MIAA selection in 2019 with 33 tackles, one interception and 13 pass breakups.
Western also boasts plenty of depth with sophomores Tariq Stewart, Trey Vaval and Larmon Witt. Stewart recorded four pass breakups in 2019. Vaval tallied 29 tackles while serving as an All-American returner. Witt moved from wide receiver to cornerback this year.
The Griffons return just as much experience at safety with senior Daven Burrell and junior Kobe Cummings. Burrel recorded four pass breakups and 57 tackles in nine games after playing all 12 in 2018.
Cummings started the final 10 games of his freshman year and played in nine in 2018, finishing with 64 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups.
“We’ve got a lot of experience. We all have a couple years under our belt,” Cummings said. “We’re hard-nosed. We’re always gonna fly around and make plays. We might get hit in the mouth a couple times, but you can guarantee we’re gonna bounce back.”
Even beyond the starting duo, the Griffons have players with experience from last fall or 2019. Tristan Davis played in nine games his freshman year while Payton Murray and Kaleb Peters saw expanded roles in exhibition action last year.
Western also added junior Domanic Chapa from Allan Hancock College and list three other freshmen.
“We’ve got some history, man. We’ve been kicking it for a minute,” Webb said. “These are my dudes. I wouldn’t want to be rocking with anybody else. We’ve got some dogs, man.”
