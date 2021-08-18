As they try to each year, the Missouri Western offensive staff showed no lack of running the ball in 2019.
The faces may be new, but the identity does seem to be changing as the Griffons enter the season with confidence and optimism in their running back room.
“The running back group is coming together really well,” freshman Jonas Bennett said. “We’re doing a lot of receiver stuff, running back stuff, all over the place. We have a lot of versatile guys we can use everywhere. I’m pretty excited for what our offense is gonna be able to do with the running backs.”
Bennett is part of a group that features at least a handful of guys who figure to be in the mix. The Odessa product tallied 971 yards and 16 touchdowns on 18.7 yards per catch through the air as a senior, adding another 517 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
He redshirted in 2019 and didn’t play last fall, though he took away plenty watching the Griffons pound the ball as a freshman. Western finished third in the MIAA by averaging 214 yards rushing per game with 33 touchdowns.
“They were huge role models for me. They really set the standard for Missouri Western football,” Bennett said. “They were the ones that when Coach Willie first got here they didn’t do really well to 2019, going 9-3 with a bowl game win. The standard’s set.”
Sophomore Jared Scott played 10 games that year, going for 297 yards and four touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry in a crowded backfield. He’s one of two returners with previous reps in the MIAA, joined by senior Travon Harris. He has just 14 career rushd for 98 yards and one touchdown.
The lone junior in the group is Titus McCoy, a transfer from FCS Indiana State who comes to St. Joseph after 25 games in three years for the Sycamores. McCoy shined as a sophomore, rushing for 565 yards on 120 attempts with six scores, tallying back-to-back 100-yard games. He redshirted after playing just four games in 2019.
Freshman Brandon Hall showed flashes during the 2020 season as a returner and halfback. He tallied over 1,500 yards as a senior, often taking the ball after lining up at receiver at North Kansas City. He was the conference player of the year, leading to plenty of Division I interest, including Kansas State and Missouri State.
Fellow freshman Shen Butler-Lawson came to the Griffons from Waynesville despite a Purdue offer. He tallied more than 1,100 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior.
Freshman Brison Cobbins, from the 2020 class, also had multiple schools from the Big 12 interested, and rightfully so out of Bishop Miege. He ran for 1,345 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry with eight 100-yard nights.
Nearly three years removed from high school and his last game, Bennett is ready to hit the field and help carry on Western’s tradition on the ground.
“I’m chomping at the bit to get on the field,” Bennett said. “All I care about is playing.”
