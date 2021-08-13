Regardless of who is under center, Missouri Western has found a way to improve its record year after year under Matt Williamson.
His fourth season at the helm of the Griffons will feature a new starting quarterback in Week 1 for the fourth-consecutive year as sophomore Anthony Vespo prepares to take the opening snaps Sept. 2 at Central Oklahoma.
The sophomore from Bolingbrook, Illinois, redshirted in 2018 with Dom Marino as the starter before playing in six games with one start in relief of Wyatt Steigerwald in 2019.
“He’s worked really hard. He’s in the film room day in and day out — you can’t get him to leave. He wants as much knowledge as you’ll get him, is like a sponge,” Williamson said of Vespo. “We’re really looking forward to him continuing to get better and better.”
Vespo played in six games in 2019 in various roles. He came on in a 35-21 win at Pittsburg State after Steigerwald left with an injury, leading two touchdown drives to shut the door on the Gorillas. He also earned a start in a 71-8 win in the finale at Lincoln, completing 18 of 21 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns with a long of 60 yards.
With the fall season canceled, Vespo was able to gain experience as the starter in a loss at FCS Central Arkansas last October, finishing 16-for-25 for 143 yards, guiding the Griffons on a scoring drive to open the game.
“I think we took a huge step forward with development,” Vespo said of the two-exhibition schedule last fall, which included a 20-7 loss to Pitt State when the Griffons totaled just 180 yards. “I think we really used that experience to get better. Now we’re flying around making plays in practice.”
Vespo, who tries to emulate Andrew Luck the most and prides himself on his arm and mobility, stands at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. He used the offseason to work with Throw It Deep, a quarterback and receiver training academy out of Chicago, and focus on improving his footwork.
Battling with Vespo is freshman Reagan Jones, the 2019 Kansas 5A Offensive Player of the Year out of Wichita Northwest. He enrolled early after his senior season and has impressed with a dual-threat ability. The Griffons also welcome competition in Ty Baker, a freshman transfer from Missouri State by way of Fort Osage.
“It’s really competitive. That’s what you want,” Williamson said. “Those guys grind after each other each and every day. Sometimes all of them have a really good day and it’s tough. They’ve all worked very hard and it’s exciting to watch them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.