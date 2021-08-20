Missouri Western’s path to replacing an offensive line with five multi-year starters that all graduated in 2019 was anything but smooth sailing.
With last year’s season canceled due to COVID-19, Western still sought out exhibitions with a big goal of solidifying a new starting group. Due to quarantines and injuries, by the end of the second game against Pittsburg State, an entire offensive line was playing positions in which they had never taken snaps before.
“It was a big question mark, for sure. Last year we had a lot of injuries, so we couldn’t see what we were gonna look like healthy and how good we were gonna be,” sophomore Evan Clark said. “This year’s a lot different. I think we should be pretty good this sure. I’m pretty sure we’ll get the job done.”
With a whole year since then, Western seems to have ironed out its solution with five new starters.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that have grown up, some freshmen that played quite a bit that are gonna be very talented and got better,” head coach Matt Williamson said. “We scrimmaged in the spring and got some more reps there. We brought some transfers, and I feel really solid about that unit right now.
“As long as we stay healthy, I’m very confident they’re gonna get out there, move the line of scrimmage and be able to protect.”
Sophomore Brendan McClure looks to have the edge at left tackle, which junior P.J. Braun, a transfer from Stephen F. Austin, has added insurance at right tackle.
Junior Keegan Zars appeared in eight games in 2018 and 12 more with one start in 2019, coming into this season as the starting left guard. Sophomore Noah Price should get the start at center next to Clark, a sophomore at right guard.
“Me, Keegan and Noah have really good inside chemistry. We get the job done,” Clark said. “PJ’s got a lot of potential and will be a great player. Brennan’s the same way, has been ironing out the kinks since (freshman year). I think we’ll be solid no matter who’s out there.”
Western’s group features just three juniors and no seniors, giving the group a chance to mold together for years to come along with an offense that includes just two total seniors.
