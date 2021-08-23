Arnold Crayton has never had more fun playing football.
Missouri Western’s junior defensive end out of Houston missed last fall’s exhibition games with Central Arkansas and Pittsburg State, leaving him out of football for nearly two years.
“I haven’t played since 2019, so I’m starving,” Crayton said. “It’s a blessing to be back on this field. It’s time to let it all loose. I’m giving it all out there.”
An All-MIAA honorable mention selection that season, Crayton leads a defensive line that has searched for a formidable four-man rotation under head coach Matt Williamson. It just might have found the recipe this year.
Crayton, a 6-foot-3 end, has started 23 of the 24 games he’s played in over the past two seasons. He’s corralled 17.5 tackles for loss and eight tackles for loss with four blocked field goals in that span.
Opposite Crayton will be sophomore C.J. Ravenell, an All-MIAA honorable mention selection with 39 tackles, two sacks, a block kick and two forced fumbles in 2019.
“C.J. is like my biggest competition ever. I wanna beat him to the sack. It’s always like a race,” Crayton joked. “He’s pushed me to higher levels, man. He’s upping my game a lot more. Whenever he’s working, you see me working because I don’t want him to beat me. That’s my brother, man.”
During the middle of the 2019 season, Ravenell recorded a tackle for loss in six-straight games.
The Griffons boast depth at defensive end with Josh Davis, who tallied 25 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 2019, and Dakari Streeter.
Inside is where the Griffons have searched for answers. Chris Blakeney, a 6-3, 300-pound senior provided those in 2019 with 21 tackles and two tackles for loss after transferring from Glendale CC. Brandon Johnson, a 6-4, 260-pound redshirt freshman from Boonville, Missouri, has occupied the other spot.
“Chris Blakeney and Brandon Johnson are some scary big boys,” Crayton said. “I’d rather you run inside than run outside because me and C.J. ain’t letting anything outside. Choose wisely, that’s all I’ve gotta say.”
Western’s only other returner is sophomore Tylen Wallace, who played in eight games with 12 tackles in 2019.
Western also added Kansas State graduate assistant Fred Wyatt as the positional coach in replacement of Scorpio Horn.
