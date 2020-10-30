For Matt Williamson, a trip to “The Stripes” is a journey back to an old home.
The famed purple and gray turf at Central Arkansas will play host to Missouri Western for its first game of four scheduled contests this fall as the Griffons face the FCS Division I Bears at 3 p.m. Saturday in a Halloween matchup.
After the MIAA canceled fall sports with the Division II announcing there would be no championship season, the Griffons became one of three league opponents to put together fall slates. The Griffons’ opener just so happens to come at the site of a seven-year stop as a defensive coach and coordinator for Williamson, who was at Central Arkansas from 2007-13.
“We’re very excited and fortunate to be playing football. The opportunity just to get the jitters, the excitement of going out there,” Williamson said. “You’re now work against an opponent and that scoreboard’s gonna get turned on. There’s gonna be a winner and a loser, and it’s all real all of a sudden.”
Much of the fall, which will include three more Division II games in November, will be focused on building experience and chemistry toward competing for an MIAA next fall. But it will be a welcome return for a group that was in the playoff conversation before a Week 10 loss last season to Nebraska-Kearney before winning the Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Arkansas.
“It felt like the deflating of a balloon because Missouri Western football was on the rise,” Williamson said on the cancelation of the 2020-21 football season. “We were taking off, things were great. We had a successful year last year, a lot of key players were coming back and all that air got sucked out. We’ve been pumping that air back in.”
Central Arkansas (3-4) comes home after going 1-3 on the road in the last month, including losses to North Dakota State, Arkansas State and Eastern Kentucky with a win over Missouri State.
While Western will turn to youth at quarterback in sophomore Anthony Vespo, who has just one carer start, the Griffons welcome back experience everywhere except for on the offensive line. Returner Trey Vaval is fresh off an All-American campaign as a freshman last year, while cornerback Sam Webb earned similar honors.
Webb will be challenged by two receivers who have combined for 13 touchdowns from quarterback Breylin Smith. and are 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3.
“He’s got two super talented wide receivers,” Williamson said. “We’re gonna be challenged at that spot, for sure, and we’re gonna have to play very well. They want to establish the run and take some big shots that can change the game very quick, so we’re gonna have to be physical up front.”
Despite playing down a level, UCA coach Nathan Brown sees plenty of quality in Williamson’s bunch and won’t let his team come into the game expecting anything less.
“It has been my strategy this week to not talk about them being a Division II team,” Brown said. “We’re playing Missouri Western. We’re not playing a Division II football team. We’re playing a nine-win Missouri Western team from last year.
“The season had maybe lost its sexiness for us. … For Missouri Western, this is Game 1. They’re pumped up. There’s gonna be a lot of adrenaline on their side of the ball, and we’re gonna have to counter that with execution.”