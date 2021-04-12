Before his freshman year at Missouri Western, Tyrell Carroll arrived on campus early to bond with his team.
Much of the work came in the early hours of the day, working alongside fellow freshman Tyree Martin and upperclassmen Sam Siganos, Jonathan Mesmacque and Tony Chukwuemeke. Together they worked odd jobs at training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Even after back-to-back top-four finishes in the MIAA and a trip to the regional tournament, Carroll said the moment was the first to come to mind just days after announcing he would be entering the transfer portal and leaving the program.
“It was pretty difficult letting them know, but they wish the best for me. It wasn’t any hard feelings, it was all love,” Carroll said.
The Omaha, Nebraska, native, who has since picked up offers and interest from multiple Division I schools, was a three-time All-MIAA pick and part of the first signing class for Sundance Wicks.
Carroll led the Griffons in scoring and assists his final two seasons, averaging 17.2 points while dishing out 98 assists in 24 games. He scored a career-high 32 in a loss to Missouri Southern. Carroll scored 20-plus points 10 times this season, which landed him a spot on the All-MIAA second team and the All Defensive Team as the league’s steals leader.
After a multiple-hour meeting with head coach Will Martin, the decision was made to try and pursue a life-long dream of playing at the next level.
“I feel like it was just time to pursue a new beginning. I feel like I gave Mo. West all I had. In my time here at Mo. West, I grew into a well-rounded man and a better basketball player, for sure,” Carroll said. “I just felt like it was time, you know.
“I just wanted to pursue my dreams of playing D-I, to be honest. I feel like I can showcase my talent on the D-I level.”
As a sophomore, he became Western’s first honoree to the All-MIAA first team in 14 years. He was honorable mention as a freshman.
He leaves Western as one of the top-10 all-time leading scorers with 1,373 points and is able to transfer at any level without sitting out a year. In his time, Western advanced to the MIAA Tournament semifinals in two-straight years, was ranked as high as No. 16 this year and returned to the regional for the first time in a decade.
“Just coming to work everyday, believing that it can happen and believing the program could go from being picked dead last to going to the tournament, not worrying about what other people think and say,” Carroll said.
Following Carroll’s departure, the Griffons took another hit Monday as junior forward Tyree Martin announced he would be entering the transfer portal. He started 49 games in three years, averaging 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks as a sophomore. He suffered a season-ending knee injury after 12 games as a freshman.
Tim Peete, who joined Martin’s first staff as his lead assistant, was also announced as a new assistant at Division-I Tennessee Martin.
