Marian Carbin is stepping down after nine seasons as head coach of the Missouri Western volleyball coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Carbin, who also served as the assistant coach for four seasons prior to her promotion, will remain with the program through Dec. 3 to assist with the transition.
Carbin totaled a career record of 147-105 (.583) with six winning seasons, one MIAA championship and one NCAA Regional appearance. Carbin was also named the MIAA Coach of the Year in 2017.
"For the past 20 years, Missouri Western State University and Griffon Volleyball have shaped my life, my family and my future in ways that I may never fully realize," Carbin said in a release. "I am beyond grateful for the opportunity I've had to lead the amazing women that have come through our program and for the impact that they've had in shaping me in return. Coming to work every day to a campus that I love and for a program and department that is so intertwined into the fabric of my personal story has truly been a gift.
"Even now, as my journey takes me in a new direction, I remain a proud alumni and I am excited to watch and cheer for Griffon Volleyball in the years to come."
Under Carbin's tutelage, Missouri Western student-athletes have earned 41 All-MIAA honors, an MIAA Freshman of the Year honoree (Ali Tauchen, 2017), as well as an honorable mention AVCA All-American and first team AVCA All-District selection in Erica Rottinghaus. The Griffons had not seen a first team All-MIAA selection since 2002, but Carbin developed three two-time selections in Rottinghaus, Jessie Thorup and Jordan Chohon.
The Griffons had a .500 record over the last three seasons, though Western didn't play a campaign in 2020-21 due to COVID. Western started this season 7-1 but went just 6-14 in conference play.
"I appreciate all that Coach Carbin has done to raise the profile of Griffon volleyball," interim director of athletics Theresa Grosbach said. "As a proud alum of our program, she has committed more than a decade of her career to its success. ... She has left an indelible mark on this program, stretching all the way back to her days as an Academic All-American student-athlete for MWSU. I am grateful that she is leaving our program poised for continued-long-term success."
Carbin was a four-time letterwinner for the Griffons in her playing days, playing in 116 matches from 2002-06. She finished her career with 557 kills and 1,009 digs and ranks third in the MWSU record book with 128 career service aces.
"Missouri Western is a special place and I am forever proud to be a Griffon," Carbin added. "Thank you to all the administrators, coaches, and staff members that supported me over the years; thank you to all the players and coaches that have poured their hearts and energy into our vision along the way; and thank you to all of those in Griffon Nation that have cheered us on the journey."
The university said the search for Carbin's replacement will begin immediately.
