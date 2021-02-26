Facing a full count with two outs in the fifth, Missouri Western senior Maurice Bruce lined a shot to the wall in right center, driving in three runs to power the Griffons to a 5-3 win Friday against Washburn at Spring Sports Complex.
Bruce also opened the scoring with a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, accounting for the game's first four RBIs.
Bruce and Alex Crouch were the lone Griffons to earn two hits on the day as the team combined for just five.
Roy Robles proved tough in his senior home debut, pitching six innings of six-hit ball. He allowed just one earned run with eight strikeouts.
After starting the game with two outs, Western started a rally in the first with a single by Crouch. Following a hit-by-pitch and consecutive walks, Western led 1-0 after one.
The Griffons (2-3, 1-0 MIAA) left runners in scoring position in the second and fourth innings, while keeping Washburn (0-5, 0-1 MIAA) off the board in the fifth.
The Ichabods capitalized on an error and triple to score two in the sixth, though Bailey Crump's solo homer in the seventh extended the lead to 5-2.
Washburn ended the scoring with a two-out RBI double in the eighth.
Western will continue its first home series in nearly one year Saturday against Washburn.