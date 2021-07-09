When Emma Hoffart received an Instagram notification for a direct message two weeks ago, she grew weary.
The message asked the Missouri Western senior to create an account on Opendorse, a platform that specializes in maximizing endorsement value for athletes. She was told an offer to partner with Degree Deodorant, one of the most recognized brands around, would soon follow.
“I had no idea what was going on, had no idea if it was even real or why it was happening to me,” Hoffart explained. “I had no clue about anything, I was just confused about the rules and what’s the catch here? It all seemed like it was too good to be true.”
This all happened just as the NCAA announced June 30 of a name, image and likeness, or NIL, policy that would go into effect the next day, allowing student-athletes to benefit from their own brands and partnerships.
Hesitant at first, Hoffart opted not to pursue the opportunity. Given one last chance, even extending the deadline for the All-MIAA third baseman, Hoffart decided to give it a shot.
Just like that, Hoffart became the first Missouri Western student-athlete to announce an NIL deal, allowing her to profit from her partnership and one-of-a-kind story.
“I think it’s groundbreaking what Degree is doing,” Hoffart said. “They’re taking such initiative on this rule that just came into fruition. It allows athletes to break limits.”
Degree Deodorant announced Hoffart as part of a lineup of 14 collegiate athletes to their NCAA/NIL College Athlete Program. Hoffart joins the #BreakingLimits team, which will work with Degree on programs such as funding local community projects, including rec centers and youth organizations, as well as content partnerships and other opportunities.
Hoffart is the lone Division II athlete on a roster that includes Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez — which came as excitement to Hoffart, an Omaha native and Huskers fan — as well as athletes across nine sports from Alabama, Texas, Wisconsin and beyond.
“The same thought kept crossing my mind at all times: Why me? Of all people, why me? That’s why it feels so special,” Hoffart said, “especially because there isn’t anyone else from this level, and you probably wouldn’t ever expect anyone from this level to be on something like this.
“It’s a huge blessing to me in the way I’m able to represent more than just myself in this.”
And what Hoffart is representing is more than college softball, Division II athletics, Missouri Western, or even her name.
On April 22, Hoffart wrote an article for OutSports, an SB Nation site dedicated to LGBTQ sports news and commentary.
In 713 words, Hoffart shared her story of navigating a softball team at Missouri Western that was accepting of her. In the article, Hoffart described falling in love with a teammate of hers as a high school senior, disguising it to the world as a friendship for more than a year.
Until October 2017, most of the important people in Hoffatt’s life with the exception of her family knew she was a lesbian. She documented sharing the news with her family, with no conversations about her sexuality or love life taking place for nearly the next four years.
At the same time, Hoffart was going through a time of navigating becoming a college student and athlete away from home, marking an important time in life with many questions.
“It was a complete 180 for me. It was hard for me, and it always is hard for members of the LGBT community. You have to come out to new people you meet for the rest of your life, and you never know what kind of reactions you’re going to get,” Hoffart said.
Her story was shared with hopes of reaching and inspiring anybody, though the feedback was beyond anything she could’ve imagined, and it marked a turn in the important relationships in her life.
“It opened up an opportunity for so many important conversations I was needing to have with friends, family, people in my life,” Hoffart said. “The support in the reactions, the responses I’ve received from the St. Joseph community as well as the Missouri Western campus has been incredible. … As it goes on, I realize it has actually touched people. That means the world to me.”
Since, Hoffart said those family relationships and understanding have grown stronger. It only gained her a greater sense of support seeing teammates and coaches responding on social media.
“Emma Hoffart is a strong woman who is capable of using adversity as bricks to stand on rather than bricks to hide under. So proud of you!,” former Griffon softball coach Jen Bagley Trotter tweeted following the announcement of her deal.
Aside from the struggles of finding acceptance from people important to her, Hoffart has battled a genetic hearing disability throughout her life. For the past six years, Hoffart was worn hearing aids that have improved her everyday quality of life, though she still runs into problems, often times in adverse conditions on the field.
“Softball is a very communicative sport. Sometimes it’s hard to hear your cuts or that communication, where you’re supposed to be going. It’s hard to hear my coach from the dugout, especially on a windy day,” she said. “It stinks, but I think it’s only helped me get stronger. When you face something like that, it’s what makes you different, makes you unique.
“At times I can be a little self-conscious about it, but my teammates, friends, everyone are so understanding about it. They don’t get too mad at me when i ask them to repeat themselves,” she joked.
Through her adversity, Hoffart was thrived. She’s the captain of a Griffon softball team that remains among the best in the MIAA. She finished in the top three on the team in every offensive category on her way to All-Region and All-MIAA first-team honors. COVID-19 relief gives her the opportunity to compete in a fifth year in 2022.
Now she has an even bigger opportunity to share her story with her world, reminding them and herself, “Why me?”
“The fact I’m able to leave something behind with my career is the most meaningful thing to me, even further than athletics, even further than my statistics or accolades,” Hoffart said. “That means nothing if I’m able to leave a mark like this on my campus, community and beyond.
“I hope going forward this is what I’m remembered for because I hope, and I think, it has made at least a little bit of a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.