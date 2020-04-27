If not for a shoulder and bicep injury, Trevor Bonifasi would’ve never gotten into coaching.
Now, he’s set to take over the storied position of Missouri Western running backs coach.
“I never thought I was gonna be a coach,” Bonifasi said. “I fell into it, and now I love it.”
After his career ended after three years at Fort Lewis in Colorado, Bonifasi was offered a position coaching the wide receivers. He eventually went on to coach quarterbacks, his position in his playing days under current Missouri Western offensive coordinator, then a coach at the Colorado program.
Bonifasi served two years as graduate assistant for the Griffons, coaching wide receivers and handling recruiting and social media duties. He now takes over the position left vacant by Andre Crenshaw, who moved on to Division I Southeast Missouri State in the offseason.
“Andre Crenshaw did a great job with the running backs for his last couple years he was here,” Bonifasi said. “We’ve got a great group, only two returning. (Senior Shamar Griffith) is so versatile, and (sophomore Jared Scott) is a really powerful back. We’ve got a great 2020 class coming in that are gonna have a lot of upside.”
The Griffons rushed for 2,568 yards last season, led by 1,058 and 14 touchdowns from Markel Smith to be among the MIAA’s and nation’s top attacks. Griffith and Scott combined for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns, as well.
Griffith added 11 catches and a touchdown. Western also will welcome back Travin Harris and Jonas Bennett, along with an incoming class. Head coach Matt Williamson is confident the corps will be as strong as ever under Bonifasi.
“Top of the line guy, works his tail off. He’s probably the first one in, last one out. Highly impressed me from Day 1,” Williamson said. “He’s working into that position where he gets three or four more years of experience, he could be a pretty good coordinator soon.”
The early weeks of his new job have seen him away from his team as campuses are closed down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. When the squad returns to St. Joe, he knows they will be ready to take another step.
“A lot of this time has been me getting on Zoom meetings and being able to get them to trust in me through that,” Bonifasi said. “It’s been weird, but finding ways to overcome this and keep our guys engaged, keep them still thinking about football. We still have that same goal — win a conference championship.”