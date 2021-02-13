In the final seconds of Missouri Western’s rematch with Pittsburg State, the inevitable seemed eventual.
Down one after a Pitt State go-ahead 3-pointer, Western junior Tyrell Carroll jetted up the floor and drew an extra defender. A pass to the right corner was deflected, only for junior Caleb Bennett to catch the ball and hit a double-clutch pull-up at the buzzer for an 82-81 win Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
“I think that was a good example of not having a compounded mistake. Even though something bad happened to us, we just pushed,” Bennett said. “TC just happened to find me. Most of the time, he draws so much attention in the middle, i was just open and happened to hit it."
Neither team led by double digits throughout the 40 minutes, though Western’s largest lead of nine came in the final six minutes of the game. The lead was at eight with 1:36 remaining, though an RJ Lawrence 3-pointer made it a two-point game with under 10 seconds to play.
The ensuing inbounds was fumbled out of bounds by Western sophomore Reese Glover, and Pitt State’s Martin Vogts opted for a go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds remaining.
Bennett responded with only his second made basket of the game on Carroll’s fifth assist. Carroll finished with a game-high 25 points.
“I was just looking for an opening to push it to and playing off everybody else,” Carroll said. “If anybody helped, I was gonna kick it. If not, I was gonna go up. I saw his man was helping, hit him. He hits those types of shots every day. That's not lucky, I promise you."
Western sophomore Reese Glover added 19 points with five 3-pointers, including a flurry of three in five minutes in the second half.
Will Eames, who started at the five spot in the small-ball lineup, finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds.
Western (9-8) snapped a seven-game losing skid with the win and got payback against a Gorillas team that came back from an 18-point deficit in the first meeting of the season.
The Griffons started slow, trailing for more than 18 minutes in the first half.
Western didn’t build a multi-score lead until past the midway point when 3-pointers by Carroll and Glover bookended an 8-0 run for a 67-59 lead. Western led the remainder of the way until Vogt’s 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining.
"I saw five guys take the ball out of bounds, sprint down the floor and hit the game winner,” Western acting head coach Ty Danielson said. “Three games ago, I think we'd have a lot of guys hanging their heads down, a different reaction. We talked about react, not respond, and little did we know it won us a basketball game."
Pitt State was led by 24 points from Quentin Hardrict Jr. and 29 from Antonio Givens II.
Missouri Western women 68, Pittsburg State 64
For nearly two-thirds of the afternoon, the Missouri Western women were in control, building a lead of eight points late in the third at 63-45.
Just six minutes later, a 19-2 run by Pitt State had the Griffons in a nine-point hole with four minutes remaining.
From there, Camille Evans, Jordan Cunningham or Mychaell Gray scored every basket, ending the game on a 13-0 run for a 68-64 victory.
Evans scored the go-ahead layup in transition with 52 seconds remaining, leading to Western’s second-consecutive home win to improve to 5-11.
"They continue to stay the course, even though it's been tough,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “They just keep getting better. It's probably the most rewarding thing for a coach."
After trailing by one after the first quarter, the Griffons put up 23 points in the second for a 37-30 halftime lead.
Western tied a season high with nine 3-pointers, shooting 46% from the field and 43% from 3-point range. Sophomore Brionna Budgetts led the way with 15 points. Evans and Gray scored nine each. Logan Hughes chipped in 12 points off the bench. Six Griffons scored at least seven points.
"We always heard, You can be so good or you will be. We’ve lost so many games, we’re waiting, working hard, doing everything we're told to do, but why isn't it working,” Cunningham said. “Now it's like, they were right, we're here and we're ready to go.”
Pitt State was led by Kaylee Damitz’s 19 points. Erin Davis chipped in 12 off the bench.