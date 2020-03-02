Right now, Caleb Bennett’s favorite job for Missouri Western basketball doesn’t allow him to take the floor.
The redshirt-junior-to-be occupies the same seat each game. It’s the last one on the bench, closest to the Gatorade jug.
But in some ways, he’s the first line of encouragement to his teammates.
“Bench Mob is just us as a team. We’re cheering for those five people on the court right now,” Bennett said. “We wanna see them go out there and perform to the best of their abilities. They can’t do that without a solid group of energy.
“That’s what Bench Mob is. We’re here to make sure they have the lift and push they need.”
Bennett’s time will come when he potentially shines for the Griffons, displaying his talents that led him from Lafayette to Lehigh. Those days are on hold as he rehabs a torn ACL suffered last February, in turn leading to a desire to return closer to his roots in St. Joseph.
Since making the switch from MountainHawk to Griffon, Bennett’s leadership and team-first attitude has soared, a quality Sundance Wicks looked for in his transfer.
“I love his soul. He’s gonna be a player in our locker room who’s gonna lead with a great voice,” Wicks said when discussing Bennett in Muly. “We want Caleb to be able to get back to 100% Caleb Bennett so when he gets back it will be Tyrell Carroll’s junior year, Tyree Martin’s junior year and Caleb’s junior year.”
Bennett was averaging 4.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in 23 outings for the MountainHawks his sophomore year, prior to injury. Bennett averaged 5.5 points and 2.3 rebounds during his freshman season, shooting 45% from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range, a group that will welcome that talent of Bennett alongside Will Eames and Reese Glover behind the arc.
Though it will have been more than three years between basketball games in St. Joseph, he’s worked to hone in on his craft fundamentally since leaving the North Side.
“Just really trying to dumb down the game and not make it as complicated,” Bennett said. ‘Basketball’s not a hard sport. If you really sit down and go hard on your craft, you’ll see results.”
Bennett isn’t yet 100% as he works back into basketball shape, though he feels the spring back in legs when shooting and flying above the rim. Used to playing next to an elite point guard at Lafayette in Northwest sophomore Diego Bernard, he’s looking forward to gelling with another in Carroll, one of the MIAA’s leading scorers, assisters and stealers.
“I’m really excited to play alongside TC. He’s a fast-paced, high-IQ point guard,” Bennett said. “I told him all this year, ‘Just to find me in the corner. Do whatever you want, just find me in the corner for some open 3s, maybe an oop or two.’ ”
While he waits his turn, he’s hopeful for his teammates to go through a deep run in the MIAA Tournament.
He’ll be the first one to offer advice and encouragement, even from the furthest seat away — and the furthest he’s been from the game.
“It brings me a lot of happiness to see my teammates go out there and do so well each and every night from the start of the year. It’s been a roller coaster, but roller coasters are fun,” Bennett said.
“Just seeing them get to this point and their first MIAA Tournament, that’s awesome. I’m so proud of this group of men.”