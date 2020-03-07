KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With less than 15 minutes remaining in Saturday’s MIAA Tournament semifinal, Missouri Western was staring down a season-defining upset.
While concern would’ve came in the short-term, Northwest Missouri State’s hopes of a second-straight national title wouldn’t have dwindled.
But in the final 14:11, the No. 1-seeded Bearcats overcame a 38-37 deficit and rode a 43-16 run to an 80-54 victory at Municipal Auditorium.
“I thought we handled a lot of adversity. We weren’t totally engaged,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “We were playing hard, just weren’t totally there. We didn’t get frustrated. We stayed with each other, kept battling and were fortunate enough to get a win.”
The Bearcats (30-1) made better than 64% of their shots in the second half, including an 8-for-14 mark from beyond the arc. That compared to a 40% opening half when the No. 4 Griffons held a 31-29 lead.
“We lost guys in the second half,” Missouri Western head coach Sundance Wicks said. “They got too many open looks in the second half. Those guys are nails when they get open.”
The open looks came from all areas of the court. Junior Ryan Hawkins finished with 28 points while Ryan Welty (12) and Wes Dreamer (10) combined for six 3-pointers.
Welty’s night struck the chord for the Bearcat offense, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in a 40-second span with Western (18-14) up 38-37 to give Northwest the lead for good.
“He’s just extremely dependable,” McCollum said of Welty, who broke the MIAA Tournament career 3-pointers record in the win with 29. “He’s always there. He’s solid, safe, and obviously he can shoot, too.”
Sophomore Diego Bernard also filled the stat sheet with 10 points, a career-high 19 rebounds, four assists and three rebounds.
“I provide myself on defense. Guys are just getting good box-outs, and I get the board,” Bernard said. “I didn’t know I had 19, but I’m just trying to get every loose ball I could. Down the stretch, just trying to get some stops and I happened to get some steals.”
It was the Griffons who set the tone with a 9-0 run to begin action. Though Northwest stormed back with a 13-0 run, Western had an answer by scoring seven consectuive to regain the lead.
Western went into the half up two after a corner 3-pointer by Jaron Thames, who scored 11 points.
Tyrell Carroll led the charge with 16 of his 22 points in the opening half, curbing a trend of struggles against Bernard and the Northwest defense by draw switches on ball screens.
“Coach had a gameplan for us to be patient and get me downhill, spot the mismatches, and that’s what we did,” Carroll said.
McCollum noted the second-half change as a return to the team’s scout of the Griffons, which primarily meant Bernard going 1-on-1 with Carroll and holding him to 2-of-9 shooting after the half.
Senior Tyus Millhollin scored 14 for the Griffons, who struggled to a 4-of-21 mark from behind the 3-point line. Western shot 51.9% in the first half compared to less than 31% out of the locker room.
“We went into the half up (two), then Ben McCollum, man,” Millhollin said. “You’ve gotta tip your hat to a guy like that. He knows how to coach, man.”
Will Eames, the MIAA’s Freshman of the Year, didn’t start but played considerably until Northwest’s second-half run. The charge came following Eames’ third foul, taking the 6-7 threat out of the game.
“Will’s a plug-and-play guy. He can play multiple positions, can guard multiple guys on switches. A healthy Will Eames is a big deal,” Wicks said. “He wasn’t the same Will Eames. When Will goes out, we’re a different squad.”
Northwest will move on to face No. 3 Missouri Southern at 3:30 p.m. in Sunday’s MIAA Tournament Championship as the Bearcats try for a fifth consecutive tournament title.