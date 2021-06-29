There is never any place like home, even after 20 years.
For the past two decades, Jen Bagley Trotter rewrote the record books with 676 wins, four MIAA Coach of the Year awards, two MIAA regular season titles and 11 NCAA postseason appearances.
That’s why when the opportunity to return to her home state of Minnesota came calling, there was doubt in any place being able to compare to her current home in St. Joseph.
Everything lined up, and Jen Bagley Trotter officially announced her resignation from Western to take over St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, her home state.
The move comes as the Tommies make an unprecedented move from Division III to Division I.
“Twenty years at Missouri Western is a hard thing to walk away from, but I’m not running away from something, I’m more walking toward something else,” Bagley Trotter said, adding that it’s not an opportunity she applied for or sought out. The opportunity to get back home is really the biggest pull.
“Being a part of a build again has excited something in me that I didn’t know was there.”
Bagley Trotter came to Missouri Western in 2001 as a first-time head coach after stints as an assistant at Humboldt State and Minnesota State Moorhead. Her 676 career wins are the most in MIAA history, which includes 13 30-win seasons at the helm of the Griffons.
Her 2021 squad, which was second in the MIAA before struggling in the final month, was led by a national player of the year finalist in Sydni Hawkins with promise for the years ahead. Sharing the news with her players in a Zoom Tuesday morning was met with silence, but eventual support.
“It came as a shock to everybody. It’s a shock to me, still,” Bagley Trotter said. “I’ve had conversations with some of the girls. They’re amazing humans. They’ve been super supportive.”
Bagley Trotter has coached 11 All-Americans and 25 All-Region honorees, and she will take over a program that has dominated at the Division III level. NFCA Hall of Fame coach John Tschida decided not to undergo a rebuild and made the move to D-III St. Mary’s after 20 years. The Tommies with 33-10 and finished fifth in 2021 in their final year before joining the Summit League.
The MIAC voted to remove St. Thomas in 2019 due to their dominance, winning the all-sports trophy 13-straight years in women’s and mine’s sports. They have won 15 national titles since 1982. The softball program has been to the D-III College World Series eight times in the last 19 seasons with 16 of the last 17 MAIC titles.
They are the first school under NCAA rules established in 2010 to make the two-level jump and just the third ever with Buffalo and Dayton, though the Flyers were already Division I in basketball.
“The opportunity up there to be part of that build and part of a program that is going to support a build, to do it the right way — culture’s a big emphasis in this build — that was something I could get on board with,” Bagley Trotter said. “I think there’s some really exciting things happening on that campus.”
But the move is more than a challenge. It’s a return home for the Hoyt Lakes native who was a three-time all-conference player at Minnesota State Moorhead and assistant for the Dragons.
“That area, that campus and the state of Minnesota has always had a spot in my heart,” Bagley Trotter said. “When this opportunity came up with all those new challenges, it was something I couldn’t say no to.”
Her husband, Central football coach Regi Trotter, will remain in St. Joseph and coach the Indians this fall. Her daughters, Camille and Zoe, are student-athletes at Central while her son, Quentin, is on the Western football team.
