From the opposite bench, Aaron Avila remembers facing Missouri Western less than a year ago.
“Watching their team play, I knew they had a lot of talented players,” Avila said. “I saw a lot of individual talent on the field for the group.”
Now Avila will lead the Griffons women’s soccer program going forward. He was announced as the new head coach Thursday afternoon after spending four seasons at fellow MIAA school Newman University.
“I feel like I’m really prepared to be in this environment,” Avila said. “I am looking forward to just continuing to grow this program, and I don’t have a doubt the players we have here will definitely allow us to do that.”
Leading up to the new role, Avila said he hoped to learn as much as possible. To do that, he reached out to former Griffons head coach Chad Edwards.
“He had nothing but positive things to say about the administration, the coaching staff, the community that’s already built in,” Avila said. “That’s something that really attracted me to the program.”
Missouri Western vice president of intercollegiate athletics Dr. Josh Looney said Avila’s winning history and coaching philosophy made him the school’s number one candidate.
“Flat out and simple, he’s a winner. He’s been a winner everywhere he’s been,” Looney said. “When he talked about his relationships with his players at Newman and how he was going to attack his relationships and starting at Missouri Western… I think that commitment really stood out.”
In the month before official practices start on Aug. 31, Avila said he’s focused on learning as much as he can and getting his team ready to get back on the field.
“As soon as we’re allowed to train and we’re given the go, we’re gonna start working really hard and get prepared for the games,” Avila said. “I know the players are really ready to go, I’m really ready to go, so we’re just going to get to work as soon as we’re able to.”