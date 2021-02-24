The Missouri Western women overcame an 18-point deficit to get within three in a span of just eight minute, though Central Oklahoma never gave up its lead in an 83-75 loss by Western on Wednesday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Missouri Western (6-14) was without freshman starting point guard Camille Evans due to an ankle injury suffered Saturday at Emporia State. However, the Griffons did welcome back junior Corbyn Cunningham, who played for the first time this season Wednesday after an offseason knee injury and surgery.
“It felt great to be back with them,” Corbyn Cunningham said. “Whenever they needed me, hopefully I was going to be ready. I felt good, it took some time to get used to, but it felt good.”
Western struggled to hold onto the ball in Evans’ absence, committing 21 turnovers that led to 27 UCO points. The Bronchos shot 56.5% from the field, scored 52 points in the paint and outscored Western by eight in the fastbreak.
“We’ve got a group that played really hard, did good things with their defense and turning them over, putting pressure on the basketball,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said.
Western trailed by double digits in the first quarter as UCo outscored the Griffons 16-4 over a six-minute span, leading 22-12 after one.
Jaci Littell, who was 3-for-3 on 3-pointers in the first half, extended UCO’s lead to 25-12 on the first possession of the second quarter.
Westen then went on a 13-3 run over four minutes to claw back within three points. The Bronchos pulled away behind their strong offense and led 48-36 at halftime.
UCO’s lead stood at 56-38 with 7:30 to play in the third, through Western outscored UCO 20-7 the rest of the way.
The span included six points from Corbyn Cunningham and Jordan Cunningham, who ended the quarter with a buzzer-beating layup.
“My teammates picked me up,” Jordan Cunningham said. “When they pushed in transition, they gave me the ball in a position to score. I just finished.”
A jumper by Joran Cunningham pulled Western within 67-64 with just 8:32 remaining in the game. From then on, Western struggled with turnovers, committing five in the frame to fall behind by double digits.
Jordan Cunningham led Western with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Mycahell gray and Asia MccCoy each scored 12.
Corbyn Cunningham scored six points with a team-high five rebounds and three steals in just 15 minutes, often looking like the player who was a first-team All-MIAA forward last season.
“I just love watching her. She’s always in such control of herself and her post moves when she decides to make those,” Whitaker said. “She has great instincts, and you saw that on the defensive end, with rebounding and on offense. She’s practiced maybe two weeks. I thought for where she’s at right now, she was really good.”
UCO was led by 16 points each from Brooke Rayner and Taylor Dement. Kelsey Johnson ad Caley Young added 14 apiece.
Western will turn around to play No. 7 Fort Hays State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at MWSU Fieldhouse.