Will Martin’s résumé, though impressive, likely wasn’t the top one Dr. Josh Looney scanned over in the 72-hour stretch.
With stops at Kentucky, Tulsa, San Francisco, and a personal training history with Anthony Davis, Martin brought just two years of Division II assistant coaching into his interview to become the head men's basketball coach at Missouri Western.
Even so, Looney, the vice president of intercollegiate athletics at MWSU, needed just one interview to be persuaded and introduce him as the program's next leader Monday.
“In the interview, I handed (Martin) a roster. I said, ‘Go down this roster, tell me about what every single one of these players needs to do to improve for us to win a championship.’ There was very little basketball in those answers,” Looney said. “It was all how he knew them as people — mental pieces, confidence pieces — and so it just went to another deeper level for him.
“Will was on that list with a lot of experienced head coaches, and we’re gonna talk to him first. He left no doubt. We don't need to look behind door number two. Our answer’s right here.”
Martin interviewed Friday, just 48 hours after Sundance Wicks resigned two years in to become an assistant at Wyoming. Missouri Western announced Martin’s hiring Saturday after a single interview.
“It was really just sit tight and let him go for three hours. That passion that comes through, and his voice leaves no doubt he's ready to be the voice of the program and continue it,” Looney added.
Martin thanked a long list of mentors, from John Calipari to Rex Walters and Wicks, who made the call to Martin his first priority after being named head coach in St. Joseph. Martin commended women’s basketball coach Candi Whitaker, who became a head coach at UMKC at the age of 26, for providing him with confidence and courage going in for his interview.
He takes over a program fresh off an 18-14 season and fourth-place finish in the MIAA, the best year in more than a decade.
“I am a product of everyone who has invested in me,” Martin said. “Everything that I am as a human being is created by people who first invested in me and took that time. I am humbled and grateful to be here. It’s not about me, and I know that. When you're able to live your dream because of the love, the hard work and the sacrifice of other people, that's true humility.”
Martin, a two-year assistant under Wicks, helped lead a recruiting effort that has signed 15 of 16 players to visit campus. He credits it to the family atmosphere created by the university and the love players show for one another. And going forward, his team will continue to flow.
“For me, flow stands for faith, love, ownership and work. I believe that faith without action is dead, so it's perfect that the bookends of flow or faith and works. But the love and the ownership is what gives your work meaning,” Martin said.
“When I'm recruiting players here. when I'm talking to our current players and our staff, you're not going to hear me talk about buy in, because we need to believe in.”
Martin’s days of showing loyalty to the program trace back to the weeks after his hiring. Upon returning from a trip overseas to coach basketball, he returned with Italian ties with the Griffon logo for members of the department, such as the one worn by Looney on Monday.
After women’s basketball coach Rob Edmisson resigned in the spring of 2019, Martin also volunteered to conduct the team’s offseason program for a month for free.
Western also prepared to lose Martin near the end of the season to another high-level job in basketball that would’ve changed his life financially. He turned down the job, citing no need for finances because of the love he’s found in his fiancée, Avens Ridgeway.
“Who knew that God would move pieces together where three weeks, four weeks after that, we were looking for a head coach,” Looney said. “That’s the loyalty he has to this institution, and the selflessness he has about himself.”
Martin has yet to finalize a staff and expects the entire roster to return. There will be very little change in the playing style, and his charisma and personality will be able to come out as he becomes the face of the program.
“I just want everyone to know I'm all in. I'm all in on these players. I'm all in on this community, this program. I'm all in on what we're going to do here,” Martin said. “And it's going to be bigger than basketball.”
And Missouri Western is all in on him.
“I wouldn’t be lying to you if I said the vision was we would be winning a championship for this program, cut down nets three, four, five years after the hiring (of Wicks) and Will Martin becomes our next coach. It happens after two years before we cut down nets, but those things are still gonna happen with him,” Looney said.
“It's the same vision, and it’s that continuation. We’re all in on him. Betting on Will Martin, and betting on our guys.”