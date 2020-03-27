In the days after losing their leader in Sundance Wicks, members of the Missouri Western men’s basketball team made their hopes known.
With the two-year head coach bound for Wyoming to become an assistant, the Griffons took to Twitter to vouch for assistant coach Will Martin to take the reins.
The players from a squad that finished fourth in the MIAA and won 18 games have rallied around Martin, posting his picture with the caption “Protect Looney’, a phrase that became synonymous with the home-court mentality that led to a 12-1 record at MWSU Fieldhouse. From MIAA Freshman of the Year Will Eames, to returners in Reese Glover and Jaron Thames, even transfer Caleb Bennett, the push has been on early as Dr. Josh Looney begins the search for the program’s sixth head coach.
“Will is part of that staff that’s been here from Day 1,” said Looney, Missouri Western’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics. “He’s a great Griff, and somebody we certainly enjoy having around our department.”
Martin, 31, was hired as an assistant by Wicks when former staff member Aaron Coombs left for a head-coaching gig. He was previously an assistant as NAIA Martin Methodist in Tennessee, his first assistant job.
He previously worked under John Calipari as a student manager at Kentucky, forging his friendship with then-No. 1 pick Anthony Davis and ultimately becoming his trainer in New Orleans.
A graduate assistantship at Tulsa led him to become the director of basketball operations at San Francisco for one season for returning home following the staff’s firing.
“Coach Martin is going to be ready for any task or role that is provided his way,” Wicks said. “That’s what we prepared him for and that’s what he’s prepared himself for. His journey is something that not just me, but his journey.”
The Franklin, Tennessee, product brought in a pair of players from his home state in redshirt freshman John Anderson Jr., and Glover, a true freshman from his alma mater, Battle Ground Academy. Glover started 8 games, averaging 10.1 points on 42-percent shooting from 3-point range.
Dalton Marsh, a finalist for Mr. Tennessee Basketball, is also signed to join the Griffons as a freshman this fall.
“I know the program’s in great hands right now because Coach Martin’s there. He lived with me for an entire year while we were building this thing up,” Wicks said. “He’s been on the ground level with everything. Coach Martin and the staff are doing their job and taking care of the players right now.”
Aside from his experience in his two years in St. Joe, Wicks has the confidence in Martin to make the leap into a head-coaching role because of his rise in his young years.
“Coach Martin had to grow up at an early age. You’re talking about a guy in college that’s dealing with pros on a daily basis in a program that is about accountability, responsibility, growth and development at Kentucky. He knows what he’s doing and knows what the guys he’s around,” Martin said. “He’s no stranger to this position.”
The coaching search will be unlike any Looney has ever dealt with — from Wicks to women’s basketball coach Candi Whitaker, two track coaches, a women’s tennis coach and the first ever women’s lacrosse coach. With the COVID-19 pandemic possibly preventing face-to-face interviews, it will throw a wrench into the process.
“You’ve gotta adapt. It’s part of the business. It’s just another thing that’s put in the way,” Looney said. “There’s a lot of hurdles. … At the end of the day, you’ve got to adapt to continue things moving forward. Clearly not ideal.”
Looney also noted the difference in the search from 2018, where Western primarily made its own pool of candidates before finding Wicks themselves.
“Two years ago, my phone wasn’t ringing off the hook. Today, I don’t even want to look at my inbox. My voicemail’s probably full, and there’s texts from people I haven’t heard from in years recommending folks,” Looney said.
“I think that right there is a testament to the guys in this program. I think people want to be a part of Missouri Western basketball. It’s put us in a dramatically different situation and environment.”
And this time, the answer might already be clear.